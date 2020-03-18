It was recently announced that a popular Netflix series would not be returning for another season on the streaming service. As Tor.com noted, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be ending after 5 seasons on Netflix. The news originally broke courtesy of showrunner Noelle Stevenson, who recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the series.

According to Stevenson, the team behind She-Ra and the Princesses of Power knew exactly how many episodes of the series that they had to work with (52). So, the news of the show ending after season 5 did not come as a shock to them. As the showrunner explained to EW, this allowed them to be able to finish up all of their storylines as planned. The fifth, and final, season of the show is set to premiere on Netflix on May 16.

"It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen," Stevenson told the publication about the end of the series. “The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am.”

This story is developing.