‘Shameless’ Star Emmy Rossum Eyes Her Next TV Role

Emmy Rossum is staying as busy as ever. The Shameless star has landed a new TV show.

Deadline reports that Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to an untitled drama written and executive produced by New Girl creator Liz Meriwether. As of now, Rossum is just executive producing but is in negotiations to headline the project, loosely inspired by the 1987 movie Black Widow.

The series is set to follow an FBI agent who uses the secrets from a female serial killer’s past to try and find her. Rossum will also executive produce with Sara Moskowitz for her Rossum’s Composition 8 Banner alongside Ron Bass. 20th Television and Searchlight TV will produce.

Rossum is best known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in the first nine seasons of the Showtime family dramedy Shameless, which ended in 2021. She’s been keeping busy since then, appearing in Peacock’s showbiz drama series Angelyne in 2022 and the Apple TV+ psychological thriller The Crowded in 2023 with Tom Holland. Other credits include Cold Pursuit, You’re Not You, Comet, Before I Disappear, Beautiful Creatures, Dare, The Phantom of the Opera, The Audrey Hepburn Story, and more.

Meanwhile, Emmy Rossum is no stranger to executive producing. The actress previously served as EP in 2014’s Comet, the 2021 true crime podcast series Alligator Candy, Angelyne, and the 2023 Starz drama Three Women. The new series will mark Rossum’s first TV show since The Crowded Room, which did not get kind reviews from critics. While not much else has been revealed about the Hulu drama, one can only hope that it does better. But it should be interesting to find out who will be joining the cast and if Rossum will be leading the series.

Since it has been ordered to series, it shouldn’t be too long until more information about the show is announced, including casting and the title. Regardless of whether or not Rossum will be starring in the series, it has an awfully intriguing plot and will be an exciting one to watch. Plus, it’s always possible that if she doesn’t end up headlining, she could get a smaller role, depending on scheduling. But it might be a little too early to wonder who else will be joining. In the meantime, all 11 seasons of Shameless are streaming on Netflix.