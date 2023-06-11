'The Crowded Room' Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Not Kind to Tom Holland's Apple TV+ Show

The new Apple TV+ series starring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum is not performing well with the critics. The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller about a young man charged with a gruesome crime in Manhattan in 1979, and the interrogator who gradually uncovers his mysterious past. The first batch of reviews calls the show "generic" and long-winded, and accuse it of leaning too hard on the star power of its cast.

The Crowded Room is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, and was created for TV by Akiva Goldsman then developed by Todd Graff. It premiered its first three episodes on Friday, June 9, with seven more to air each Friday through July 28. However, many critics have already seen the whole show and warn that there is not much to look forward to. The show has 30 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes so far and only eight of them are considered "positive." What makes this even more staggering is the largely positive review from Rotten Tomatoes users – with over 250 user reviews so far, the show has a 92 percent "fresh" audience score.

Like many shows, this one has a strong start, but the reputations of psychological thrillers rest largely on satisfying conclusions, so perhaps the negative reviews will make more sense later on. Audiences may also be drawn in by the idea that this show is based on a true story – Keyes' book tells the true story William Stanley Milligan but does so with all the flourish of novel, not a historical account. Milligan's case set a huge precedent for the U.S. legal system, though describing its outcome would likely spoil the ending of The Crowded Room.

The show is streaming now on Apple TV+ with new episodes every Friday for the next seven weeks. Here's a look at how critics are responding to see if it might be a good summertime binge for you.