'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Everything We Know

Shadow and Bone was one of Netflix's biggest hits of 2021 so far, so it's no surprise that it was renewed for a second season. The Netflix original series broke some records for viewership in its first month on the platform, but the renewal was not officially announced until the virtual Geeked Week event in early June. Scroll down for the details on Shadow and Bone's delayed renewal and what we know about the production so far. Netflix adapted author Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" novels into Shadow and Bone, telling the story of the Shadow and Bone trilogy with elements of the Six of Crows duology sprinkled in for good measure. It is set in a fantasy world based on the culture of Russia and eastern Europe, where magic users called "Grisha" can control and manipulate certain elements. It follows a young woman named Alina (Jessie Mei Li), who goes from an orphan to a military map-maker to the most important Grisha in the world in the span of the first episode. The changes made in adapting the books into a show make it a little bit harder to predict the content of future seasons and episodes. At the same time, this also makes the prospect more exciting for returning fans who have already read Bardugo's books. It may also entice more fans to read the books while they wait for the next installment. You can buy the first trilogy of books here on Amazon in print, digital or audiobook formats. As much fun as the first season was, Shadow and Bone's best moments are all ahead of it. Fans have already theorized extensively about how the timeline will play out, and the cast has mentioned some of the upcoming events they are most eager to play out on screen. Here is everything we know so far about Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Will There Be a 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2? Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/vH9rdTtkcq — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 7, 2021 Netflix officially renewed Shadow and Bone in June as a part of its Geeked Week event. The renewal was expected, but it still had fans breathing a sigh of relief. The site What's on Netflix reported as early as April that the show had already been secretly renewed. WoN has been correct with these kinds of stories before, and it cited a source inside of Netflix for this little tidbit. Still, some fans will not take the news seriously until Netflix makes a public announcement.

When Might Season 2 Premiere? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh Bardugo (@lbardugo) Netflix does not always divulge production details, especially on big and expensive projects like Shadow and Bone Season 2. It's not clear if the show is in production yet, but both Bardugo and showrunner Eric Heisserer have hinted on social media that Season 2 will likely premiere in 2022. In addition to Bardugo's Instagram post above, there was a Twitter thread where Heisserer said that he had already written the first drafts of Season 2 scripts.

What Will Season 2 Be About? (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Shadow and Bone Season 1 essentially followed the storyline of the novel Shadow and Bone, with some new elements thrown in to include the characters from the Six of Crows duology. Presumably, Season 2 would work mostly with content from Siege and Storm, the second novel in the trilogy. Assuming it follows the book pretty closely, that means that Alina and her friends will quickly learn that Kirigan was not killed in the Shadow Fold, and that he is pursuing her with new and mysterious powers. It's less clear if the next season would delve into the events of Six of Crows. So far, the show has depicted the relationship between Nina Zenik and Matthias Helvar, which was only described in flashbacks in the books, but it has not touched the novel's main events yet. Fans might begin to riot if another season goes by without the introduction of the beloved character Wylan.

Will There Be a 'Six of Crows' Spinoff? (Photo: DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX) Now that Kaz Brekker and his crew have been introduced in this original tie-in story, fans are clamoring to see their book adventure get the on-screen treatment. Some want to see them get their own spinoff show, and Bardugo herself touted the idea in an interview with Elle. "I think we're all forming a giant prayer circle," the author said. "It really just depends on how audiences respond. Fantasy is expensive." On the other hand, showrunner Eric Heisserer told the outlet: "I think at least part of next season should be a home game for our team," meaning that the Crows would be back on their home turf in Ketterdam. If that's the case, there might be more original stories coming their way.

Will There Be a 'King of Scars' Spinoff? Now that I have successfully binged #ShadowAndBone twice this weekend, it's time to get back to reading #kingofscars. pic.twitter.com/NLyzFdTNsC — Kaila Wills It (@LibroCurious) April 26, 2021 Since completing the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, Bardugo has written two more novels in the Grishaverse — King of Scars and Rule of Wolves. These follow Nikolai Lantsov, a character that hasn't even been introduced in the show yet on adventures that come much farther down the timeline, but Bardugo told Elle that she is still hopeful the TV show will get to that point — either in the main series or in a spinoff. "I want to see the whole story, and I know that's crazy. I know it's unlikely," she said. "And I don't think it would take seven seasons to get us through seven books. I would love to see the whole story unspool. I think that would be something special." "Nikolai Lantsov is probably one of my all-time favorite characters to write, enough so that I gave him his own duology," she continued. "I think he would be hell to cast, but I would absolutely love to see him brought to the screen. He is kind of a character, and I think he would be a lot of fun." Heisserer echoed this hope in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, pointing out that Netflix agreed to secure the rights to one of Bardugo's short story collections set in the Grishaverse. This seems like a good sign that the streaming service would seek a big payout on its investment.

Which Characters Would Return? (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Shadow and Bone Season 1 did a great job of making the Grishaverse seem real and expansive, and fans might be surprised at how many side characters have big roles to play going forward. Those who haven't read the books will want to keep an eye on the Squaller Zoya, and the Materialki David as well. They may also want to keep in mind the ominous performance of Dean Lennox Kelly as Pekka Rollins.

Cast Commentary (Photo: DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX) Finally, it's worth noting that the cast is extremely hopeful for a second season. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Archie Renaux said: "I'm fairly confident. I would love nothing more than for it to get back a green light for a second season, but we've just got to wait... I mean, the dream scenario would be that we find out now, but I don't know if that's how Netflix works. We'll have to wait and see." As for Jessie Mei Li, she told Elle that she is dying to see her character Alina take on the challenges coming her way in the books. She said: "Because Kirigan's got his shadow soldiers, and then obviously Alina gets her own army, I'd love to see how that manifests and how that affects her. Alina's hair is meant to turn white. I'd be interested to see how gruesome that is. Maybe it will take much more of a darker tone — that'd be quite cool to explore. In my head when I read the books, I imagined Alina's hair to turn gray, actually — not in a beautiful, flowing way, like in an ill way."