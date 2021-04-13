'Shadow and Bone' Fans Debate Who Will Be the 'Star' of the Netflix Original Series

Shadow and Bone comes to Netflix next week, and fans are on the edges of their seats wondering which storylines will take center stage. The new Netflix original series is based on the writings of author Leigh Bardugo, and it combines two of her series into one story — the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. Die-hard fans of the books have developed a friendly rivalry, debating who will be the real "star" of the show.

Bardugo created a sprawling fantasy world called the "Grishaverse," then set several different stories in it throughout her writing career. The first was the Shadow and Bone trilogy, which follows a powerful Grisha named Alina Starkov and her friends. The second was the Six of Crows duology, which follows a band of young thieves led by Kaz Brekker on a massive heist. In the books, there is a two-year gap between these two stories, though in the TV show they will take place simultaneously.

This remix of events makes the show almost as suspenseful and exciting for fans of the books as for newcomers to the Grishaverse. However, the die-hard book fans are uniquely positioned right now to speculate, theorize and argue about what shape the story will really take.

It is also not clear how far into either of the stories Shadow and Bone the series will get. The show has just eight episodes and has not been officially renewed for a second season yet, and some fan-favorite characters will not even appear this time around. Here's a look at fan's conversations about how the show will reconcile its timelines, and which characters will come out as stars.