'Sex/Life': Netflix's Steamy New Show Is Already Stirring up Controversy

Netflix is back with yet another steamy content to their catalog. Joining projects like What/If and 365 Days (also known as 365 DNI), Sex/Life will bring plenty of sexy scenes, romance and scandal to the streaming service when it drops on Friday, June 25. However, the show, based on B.B. Easton's 44 Chapters About 4 Men, is already rubbing some users the wrong way.

Per the official synopsis, "SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire." Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi), a stay-at-home mom who is pining for her wilder days with ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), far before she settled down with husband Cooper (Mike Vogel). Flashbacks, fantasies and tension at home ensue.

After the trailer dropped, some criticized the show for "romanticizing cheating," although it's unclear if Billie actually cheats on Cooper. Others were made that Billie wasn't satisfied with her family life, some thought it strayed too far from the source material, and some thought it just looked bad, quality-wise. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the Sex/Life trailer, as well as the preview in question.