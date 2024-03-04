Several 'Scream' Movies Are Now Streaming on Max

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ghostface is slashing his way to a new streaming service. As the fate of the Scream franchise remains in limbo amid turmoil surrounding Scream 7, the first three films in the franchise – Scream (1996), Scream 2 (1997), and Scream 3 (2000) – just joined Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer revealed when it released its March 2024 lineup last week.

Known as the original Scream trilogy, Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 3, which started streaming on Max on Friday, March 1, center on the primary legacy characters of the franchise -Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette). The first film is set in Woodsboro as a masked killer begins targeting high school students. The trio return in the second film, which follows the Woodsboro massacre survivors at the fictional Windsor College in Ohio, where they are targeted by a copycat Ghostface killer. Scream 3, which marked the penultimate installment in the franchise before Wes Craven's death in 2015, follows Sidney as she is drawn to Hollywood after a new Ghostface begins killing the cast of Stab 3, the franchise's in-movie franchise about the Ghostface killings.

The addition of the three films to Max's streaming lineup will make watching the movies a lot easier. Previously, the three movies had extremely limited streaming options, with Scream 2 and 3 only included in a YouTube Primetime subscription or available to rent or buy. Meanwhile, the original 1996 movie was not included in any streaming subscribers, meaning slasher fans wanting to watch the film either needed to rent or buy the movie on platforms like Prime Video, Google Play, or Vudu.

It's not all good news, though, as fans will need to do a bit of streaming service hopping to watch the franchise in full. With the addition of Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 3, Max will be the streaming home of the first four movies in the franchise, with 2011's Scream 4 – starring Campbell, Cox, Arquette, Emma Roberts, and Hayden Panettiere – also available on the platform. However, the two most recent films, Scream V (2022) and Scream VI (2023), are Paramount+ exclusives. You can subscribe to Paramount+ here. Notably missing from streaming is MTV's Scream TV series, which currently isn't available to stream for free on any major platform.