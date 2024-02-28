Everything Coming to Max in March 2024

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to Max. On Monday, the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service unveiled the complete list of movies, TV shows, and originals set to make their way to its lineup throughout the coming month, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about.

On the originals front, Max subscribers will be treated to titles like the HBO Original documentary A Revolution on Canvas, the Max Original drama series The Girls on the Bus, and the new HBO Original political satire limited series The Regime, starring Kate Winslet as Chancellor Elena Vernham. But Max will be stocking more than just original titles. Hitting the streaming platform next month are plenty of hit movies, including Deadpool, Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Nicolas Cage's A24 film Dream Scenario. The streamer will also be bringing subscribers two major franchises, with the first three Scream films and all five movies in the Ocean's Eleven franchise set to be made available for streaming. Meanwhile, one of the biggest films of 2023, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Wonka, will make its streaming debut on March 8.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).