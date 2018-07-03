‘Sense8’ Fans Still Lobbying for Season 3 on Netflix

Sensates are not ready to bid the “Cluster” farewell.

Fans of Netflix’s popular series Sense8 are continuing to lobby for a third season despite the streaming platform having announced its cancellation in June 2017 and after the two-hour special goodbye episode premiered on the streaming service.

“Best 2 and a half hours of my life. I don’t care how but there NEEDS to be another season of this show. The finale was incredible,” one die-hard fan wrote on Twitter after watching the series finale, which debuted on Netflix on Friday, June 8.

The beloved Netflix original series, which first premiered in June 2015, follows a “cluster” of eight strangers from around the globe who are telepathically connected and whose shared thoughts and actions brings them together.

Although the series did not prove to be a ratings powerhouse like Stranger Things or 13 Reasons Why have become, it remained extremely popular and was praised for being a pioneering series that featured much needed representation.

“Don’t you just feel your heart smile everytime you see them like this? We need more of them, we want to see their stories that are left untold! Bring them back Netflix,” one Twitter user wrote, using the “We Want Sense8 Season 3″ hashtag.

Don’t you just feel your heart smile everytime you see them like this? We need more of them, we want to see their stories that are left untold!

“We want Sense8 season 3 it’s not debateable. It’s a life changing masterpiece and it deserves to be renewed! Fix your mistake!!” another wrote.

#WeWantSense8Season3 it’s not debatable

Cindy Holland, Vice President of Netflix original content, announced in June 2017 that the decision had been made to end the series after two seasons.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment,” Holland said in a statement.

The news was met with passionate fans campaigning for the series to be saved, and in August of that same year, Netflix announced that Sense8 would get a proper farewell in the form of a two-hour movie. The initial rejoicing of that conclusion seems to have worn off, though, and fans are now launching a second feverish campaign in a final effort to save their favorite show.