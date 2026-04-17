Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date and Trailer for ‘SkyMed’ Season 4

SkyMed is preparing to touch down on Paramount+.

Deadline reports that Season 4 of the Canadian medical drama will premiere on May 21.

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All eight episodes of the fourth season will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., the UK, Latin America and Brazil, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Filmed in North Bay, Ontario and Manitoba, Season 4 “finds the crew disrupted like never before. The arrival of new rookie pilots and medics unsettles the dynamic as leaders begin losing control, rookies push limits, and emotions override protocol.”

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In addition to the premiere date, Paramount+ has also released the trailer for the upcoming season. Fans get a look at their favorite characters, even digging deeper into their backstories. Between new patients, new staff, and new problems, everyone is going to be dealing with a lot, and there’s no telling what will happen.

Returning series regulars include Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Mercedes Morris, Sydney Kuhne, and Aaron Ashmore. Lauren Lee Smith joins the series in a recurring role. Additional newcomers include Shawn Ahmed, Leishe Meyboom, Alexander Eling, and Cecilia Lee.

Paramount+ renewed SkyMed in June, less than a month after Season 3 premiered. The series premiered on CBC Television in Canada and Paramount+ in the U.S. and UK in July 2022. It “follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada, weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions.” SkyMed was created by Julie Puckrin, who drew inspiration from her sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances.

L-R: Mercedes Morris as Lexi, Praneet Akilla as Chopper and Sydney Kuhne as Stef in episode 7, season 3 of SkyMed, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Photo Credit: Pief Weyman/Paramount+

Puckrin serves as executive producer alongside Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. Effy Papadopoulos is producer, while co-producers are Lauren Banroft-Wilson and Manitoba’s Bonus Production Services. Piazza Entertainment produces SkyMed in association with Paramount+ in Canada and CBS Studios.

The first three seasons of SkyMed are streaming now on Paramount+. Season 4 premieres globally on May 21 on Paramount+ in Canada, the U.S., the UK, Latin America and Brazil, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. It’s been nearly a year since Season 3 premiered, but the wait has certainly been worth it, and now SkyMed Season 4 is finally almost here.