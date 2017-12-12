‘Sense 8’ Finale First Look Released

Fans are finally getting a first look at the Sense8 finale they petitioned for. After Netflix cancelled the series over the summer, fans undertook a feverish campaign to get the “Cluster” back on the air, and their hard work is finally coming to fruition. The sneak peek concludes with a promise that the finale is coming in 2018.

Sense8 remains the only series that Netflix has cancelled and then revived. The series was a huge critical success with a dedicated fan base. It was also lauded for its honest representation of LGBTQ issues. Back in June, spokespeople for Netflix said the show was simply too expensive to continue making.

The video shows the cast and crew having a great time filming together again.

“I’m glad that the universe conspired to realign what was off center,” said Toby Onwumere. The cast seems to consider it a responsibility to honor the fans who brought them back from cancellation for one more adventure.

“I’m proud to be a part of this, and happy that we can given [the fans] an end that will satisfy them,” said Max Riemelt.

The two-hour finale comes after a long series of negotiations between the streaming site and producers of the show. Many fans are still frustrated that the series is being cut so short, and they worry that one finale special won’t be enough to tie up all the loose ends and satisfy the story.

Back in August, after Netflix conceded to make the two-hour reunion, an adult entertainment site called xHamster offered a home for the show’s third season. They published an open letter to the Wachowskis — two of the show’s creators — promising to give them a generous budget as well as a wide audience.

“We know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix,” the site’s Vice President Alex Hawkins wrote. “We have no such limitations, and also understand implicitly the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries. In short, we are a we.”

The show’s creators have not commented on the offer.