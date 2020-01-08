See All the ‘Ozark’ Season 3 First Look Teasers Released by Netflix

Wednesday was a big day for Ozark fans, as Netflix announced the Season 3 premiere date and released brand new teaser images. The acclaimed crime drama will be back with new episodes in March — only about 7 months after the last season dropped. There is a lot to see in the new glimpses we got.

Ozark of one of Netflix’s hardest-hitting original series, with two Emmy wins last year and a whole lot more nominations. The series follows the Byrde family as they wade into the murky waters of organized crime. It stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, respectively.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show consistently finds itself at the top of fan rankings for Netflix original series — and for current dramas in general. In the era of the so-called “streaming wars,” it makes sense that Netflix wanted to rush its next installment of this fan-favorite, to compete with the shows over on Apple TV+, Disney+ and HBO Max.

While Ozark Season 3 comes hot on the heels of Season 2, a fair amount of time has passed in the fictional world. According to an official synopsis released by Netflix, there is a six-month time jump between the Season 2 finale and the new premiere.

“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny,” the synopsis reads. “Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

If anything, these fresh mysteries have fans more excited than ever for the new season of Ozark. Here are the teaser images Netflix has released so far.

Diner

This image really teases the “fighting” between Marty and Wendy — and may even hint at who is in the lead. While Marty sits stone-faced with his hands in his lap, Wendy wears a smirk, and has her hands balanced ominously on the table for all to see.

Reflection

Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) is like an ominous apparition in this photo, reflected in the steel plating between her and Marty. This shot puts Marty on the defensive once again, signalling more loss of control in the episodes to come.

Rock Bottom

If there was any doubt left that times were getting desperate, this picture should put it to rest. Marty finds himself apparently trapped underground in one of the Ozarks’ old mining facilities, looking up into the light. The barred door behind him indicates that he may even be imprisoned — but by whom?

Wendy

According to Netflix, Wendy is the one working hardest to push the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise to the next level in Season 3. This is both a clever inversion of the dynamic in Breaking Bad — the show Ozark is often compared to — and, in some ways, a nod to fellow Netflix original series House of Cards.

Ruth

It is clear that Ruth Langmore has a big role to play in the new season of Ozark, but there’s no telling whose side she is on. The synopsis warns that Wendy is working with drug kingpin Omar Navarro and Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), but says nothing of where Ruth may fall.

Hospital

Whatever the show has in store for everyone else, Marty and Wendy are clearly at the center of it. At an event back in April, series creator Chris Mundy said that the show will refocus on their marriage as a focal point.

“The third season to us is [about] what keeps you safe and whether or not hiding keeps you safe or attacking keeps you safe,” he said, according to a report by Indie Wire. “In other seasons — between Season 1 and Season 2, certainly — we sort of left with a whole lot of plot we needed to answer, and we intentionally didn’t leave ourselves with a whole lot of plot to answer for in Season 3. So it’s more emotional within; we write everything through the marriage. So for us, it’s all about that marriage.”

Private Jet

We may see Wendy tempted by the finer things in life in upcoming seasons as she continues her ambitious climb to the top. This shot shows her in what appears to a private jet with Helen, yet the distracted scene behind her is ominous, at best.

Byrde Family

Finally, there is no doubt that the Byrde children will continue to factor into their parents’ decisions in the upcoming season. Amidst all the money-laundering and scheming, this shot makes it clear that the show really revolves around one family trying to figure out how to live together.



Ozark Season 3 premieres on Friday, March 27 on Netflix.