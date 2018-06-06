Netflix: Most Interesting ‘Secret’ Categories

Many Netflix users seen something about the “secret codes” that can be typed on computers to find new categories.

If you type in various numbers after the web address “www.netflix.com/browse/genre/” users can get all kinds of weird and oddly specific genres of film to browse through.

While may people know about this little hack, most users don’t know what numbers are worth typing in.

We’ve researched the various options and selected 10 of the best shortcuts to take.

Cerebral Comedies

Netflix’s “Cerebral Comedies” section has all the comedies meant for those loving a thinking man’s film paired with laughs.

Some of the top selections including the stock-market dramedy The Big Short, the Brad Pitt-starring Netflix film War Machine, The Coen brothers’ A Serious Man and the new Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller dramedy The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

To get to this section, type the code “1119” after the previously mentioned web address.

Visually-Striking Mind-Bending Dramas

Another genre for Netflix viewers with the desire to think through their films. These flicks combine crazy visuals with strange storytelling structures to provide unique watching experiences.

The Jared Leto vehicle Mr. Nobody and the Sam Rockwell-starring Moon are among the options in this category, as well as Tom Hanks’ Cloud Atlas.

To get to this section, type the code “264” after the previously mentioned web address.

Controversial Social & Cultural Documentaries

The “Controversial Social & Cultural Documentaries” section of Netflix is filled full of docs that are made to push buttons and divide audiences.

Some of the most notable selections in this section are Netflix originals. There’s Nobody Speak, which dives into lawsuits against the press; Get Me Roger Stone, which is about the controversial Trump adviser; and The Day I Met El Chapo, which is about finding the notorious drug lord.

To get to this section, type the code “1070” after the previously mentioned web address.

Witty Crime Movies

Another great selection for thinking movie viewers is this combination of clever writing and crime intrigue.

There’s favorites like Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, as well as the Netflix original film Girlfriend’s Day, which stars Bob Odenkirk and Amber Tamblyn.

To get to this section, type the code “839” after the previously mentioned web address.

Satanic Stories

Wile it is months away, an intriguing section for Halloween is the “Satanic Stories” section. These are all tales of demons, devils and other spirits.

There’s a lot of horror picks, just as Children of the Corn and Hellraiser, but there’s also some lighter fare. Those come in the form of the Netflix original horror comedies Little Evil and The Babysitter.

To get to this section, type the code “6998” after the previously mentioned web address.

Teen Screams

Speaking of horror flicks, some of the genre’s most dun entries make their way into the Teen Scream section.

Films like Scream 2, Cabin Fever, Piranha, It Follows and The Babysitter are featured here, as well as more campy shlock. There’s also a decent-sized selection of international films here, such as México Barbaro, The Windmill and P.

To see this section, type the code “52147” after the previously mentioned web address.

Steamy Thrillers

If you’re looking for thrills without the horror element, Netflix has a bunch of thriller categories. Of these, one the most eye-catching is the “Steamy Thrillers” category.

The selection is limited but there are some highlights that peak our curiousty. There’s the star-studded flick The Paperboy, which stars Nicole Kidman as a woman working with a reporter (Matthew McConaughey) to clear the name of a convicted murderer (John Cusack) she’s in love with.

Another interesting pick is The Canyons, the much-publicized 2013 flick starring Lindsay Lohan.

To see this section, type the code “972” after the previously mentioned web address.

Tearjerkers

The “Tearjerkers” Netflix category is filled to the brim with films designed to hit you right in the feels.

Highlights include Milk, Dallas Buyers Club, The Bucket List, Seven Pounds and Hachi: A Dog’s Tale. There’s also the much buzzed about Netflix original Irreplacable You, which focuses on a woman preparing her partner for life after she dies.

To see this section, type the code “6384” after the previously mentioned web address.

Campy Movies

Netflix users in search of some outrageous fun should scoot over to the “Campy Movies” category.

The most well-known titles here come in the form of Sharknado movies, but there’s some fun indie fare in play as well. Titles includes Hurricane Bianca, Ghost Team, Toc Toc and Desire.

To see this section, type the code “1252” after the previously mentioned web address.

Anime Features

Everyone has a friend that has probably pushed you to get into anime series, but those can be time consuming. However, Netflix’s “Anime Features” category will give you a more digestable dose of anime.

Some key films in this category include the romantic adventure In This Corner of the World and Lupin the Third: The Castle of Cagliostro, which is directed by film legend Hayao Miyazaki. There are also some Netflix originals, such as Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and BLAME!.

To see this section, type the code “3063” after the previously mentioned web address.