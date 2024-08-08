'SEAL Team': Toni Trucks Reflects on Military Drama's Final Season (Exclusive)

SEAL Team's final episodes are right around the corner, premiering on Aug. 11, and star Toni Trucks reflected on the show's seven-season run with PopCulture.com. It was announced in November 2023 that the military drama was set to end after the upcoming seventh season, and now that it's here, Trucks is taking a look back at her time on the series. Since Season 7 was filmed with the public knowledge that it was going to be the last season, Trucks told PopCulture that filming "absolutely" felt different.

"Every moment, we kept checking in with ourselves to be like, 'Is this the last time we're in this room? Is this the last time?' Everyone was that little bit of seeing writers panic about, 'Oh my God, that was the last time that we're doing this,'" Trucks explained. "But we tried to savor it as best we could. And I definitely think knowing that it was the last, it was good to know that it was the last time as opposed to having the rug pulled up from under you. So we really could try to be as present as possible and enjoy each other and take all these stories to heart as much as possible."

(Photo: Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis in SEAL Team episode 5, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. - Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Since SEAL Team was lucky enough to be on the air for seven seasons, all of the characters were able to grow and evolve over the years. Or at least, the ones that weren't tragically killed. Trucks' Lisa Davis has had quite the evolution, going from Logistics Specialist First Class to Ensign, and now an Intelligence Officer assigned to Bravo. Throughout the show's run, Trucks has "loved so many different aspects of seeing her evolve," but what really takes the cake is "being able to be a Black woman in the military that is excelling so much, being able to portray that because it's not something we're seeing all the time when we're seeing these military stories. So, I feel particularly responsible and honored to have this story to tell."

"I can think of the times where I've been really sensitive about Davis failing because it is the only military woman story we're telling," Trucks continued. "I'm like, 'You can't have her fail. You have to have her win.' And the writers and Spencer Hudnut, our showrunner, have always been, 'Trust me, I got this. We have to see her struggle a bit so that when she excels, we can really appreciate this journey.' And I love having had the opportunity over 100 episodes to embody Davis' persistence. She's relentless in her appetite for upper mobility and achieving and being the smartest and the fastest, and she really respects what people bring to the table. 'Are you good at your job? I'm here for it.' I love that."

With filming wrapped on SEAL Team and Season 7 premiering in just a matter of days, it's sad to think about the show ending very soon. Luckily, though, Toni Trucks has plenty of memories from her time on the series, including "a lot of really wonderful moments on set." She continued, "I think I'm going to take with me a lot of the on-set pranks that we had. There was a lot of them that happened in the infancy of the show. And I've got the footage if you need it. And that was so fun, especially in Season 1 when we didn't really know what the show was going to be or how it was going to be received. And we were just all showing up on good faith that we were making something special. And there's a lot of play that was happening. And that I really want to put in my pocket and keep forever and remember those sparkly feelings."

The seventh and final season of SEAL Team premieres with two episodes this Sunday, Aug. 11 on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping weekly.