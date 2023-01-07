Major Netflix Movie Is Getting a Sequel

Animation fans, rejoice! Netflix has greenlit a sequel to The Sea Beast, its most popular movie in the medium, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Williams, the director/co-writer, signed an overall deal with Netflix in late 2022, with two new movies in the works, one of which is a sequel to the 2022 seafaring adventure.

"I never thought beyond the first movie," Williams told THR. "We were not planning for a series. And that was for the good. I just wanted to make this a fun experience and not compromise (the movie) by trying to set up future anythings. A priority in the first one was making it feel plausible and truthful. And when I thought about the truth about where the Sea Beast ended, it looks like everything is nicely wrapped. You have the father and daughter sitting on the dock, the world has changed and given up monster hunting and, isn't that terrific? But the more I thought about the truth of it, the more I realized the story wasn't really over.

"And primarily, I was thinking about this brand new family of Jacob and Masie that have been thrown together. Suddenly Jacob is a parent, a parent to an especially willful kid, right? And so when you see them on the dock, you know that's not what parenting looks like. It's far messier, far more complicated and more trying at times than that. So the idea of the challenges of this new family became interesting to me. And I also wondered about whether every single hunter in the world would just give up their source of income and identity, and I thought there's a lot more story here."

This is developing story.