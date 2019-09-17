‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Officially Happening, Synopsis Revealed

Saved By the Bell is officially coming back. NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is rebooting the classic ’80s and ’90s sitcom, with stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley set to return as cast members, according to The Wrap.

According to the reboot’s official logline, it sounds as if Mark-Paul Gosselaar could also return to the series. “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality,” the logline reads.

The synopsis leads fans to wonder: Will Gosselaar return for the reboot? His character Zack Morris is the governor, after all. A person will knowledge of the plans told The Wrap that they are “still working out deals.”

Lopez, who is confirmed to come back, played jock and Army brat A.C. Slater, who dated Berkley’s overachiever character, Jessie Spano, throughout much of the original series. Saved By the Bell followed a close-knit group of six friends at Bayside High School in Palisades, California.

Peacock’s Saved By the Bell reboot will be written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock). Peter Engel — who was executive producer on the original show as well as spinoffs The College Years and The New Class — and Franco Bario — who produced on all three of those series — will also executive produce.

Saved By the Bell, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last month, ran for four season from 1989 to 1992 on NBC. In addition to Lopez, Berkley and Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins also starred.

NBCUniversal also announced Tuesday that a Punky Brewster reboot officially received the green light and will see original star Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her former character. Punky Brewster, which is earmarked as a sequel to the Emmy-nominated sitcom, will see Frye reprise her role as the ritual character, an orphan who is being raised by a foster father (George Gaynes). The original series created by David W. Duclon ran for four seasons from 1984 to 1988, two on NBC and two in syndication.

The titles were unveiled along with several other original offerings set for the newly named streaming service, set to launch in April 2020, including a rebooted Battlestar Gallactica that will be executive produced by Mr. Robot‘s and Homecoming‘s EP Sam Esmail.

All the reboots will be part of the 15,000 hours of content expected at launchtime, spanning original and library titles along with movies from the NBCU family.

Photo credit: Archive Photos / Stringer / Getty