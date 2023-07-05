'Sausage Party' Show Has Shocking Scene That Amazon's PR Is Already Bracing For

The outlandish Sausage Party movie is getting its own streaming show, and it apparently has at least one shocking scene that Amazon Prime Video PR is already bracing for. In a new conversation with Empire, the film's co-writer, star, and producer Seth Rogen teased what fans can expect from the new show, Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Based on his comments, it sound like the series is not shying away from the offensive.

"There's one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people," Rogen said. "'You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You'll probably have to talk about this a lot.'" He later added, "We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we've all become desentised to it, because we'll just be like, 'Roll the scene!', and then she was like, 'Oh my God?! This is insane!'"

Sausage Party was originally released to theaters in 2016. It was directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan from a script/story by Rogen, Kyle Hunter Ariel Shaffir, and Evan Goldberg. Notably, actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill is also credited as contributing to the story. In addition to Rogen and Wiig, other actors to lend their voice to the film include Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, Nick Kroll, David Krumholtz, Edward Norton, and Salma Hayek. It has been reported that many of the original cast members are returning for the new series.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party," Rogen and Goldberg said when the show was first announced last year. "But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we've decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It's got all the heart, double the puns and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it's exactly what the world needs right now."

"The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation," added Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers." At this time, Sausage Party: Foodtopia does not have an announced premiere date.