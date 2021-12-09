Sarah Hyland Shows off Her Hosting Talents in ‘Play-Doh Squished’ Exclusive Clip

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is bringing some holiday fun with a new competition special for IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. She hosts Play-Doh Squished (out Dec. 10), a fun show featuring children and adults teaming up for Play-Doh challenges. In a clip shared with PopCulture.com, Hyland, 31, meets a professional “Manny.”

The clip starts with Hyland checking in on the “Banana Bros” contestants Phil and Katie. The two adults are very confident in their Play-Doh creations, but Hyland stops to chat with Phil, a manny. “I am the best manny in the country, Phil boasted. Phil later told the camera he was surprised to become good friends with the two kids in his team, Braxon and Brady.

“I didn’t know that, coming into this situation as a manny, that I would fall in love with these guys and they would be like my brothers,” Phil said. “We came here, and we’ve been practicing. We’re ready to do anything to win this competition.” At the end of the clip, Phil offered to be a manny for Hyland’s future children.

Play-Doh Squished features winter-themed challenges for the three teams of two children and two adults. The challenges are fun and physical and are sure to have families laughing at home during the holiday season. It will be available to stream on Friday, Dec. 10.

Hyland is an executive producer on the show. She is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which wrapped up its 11-season run last year. Hyland won three Screen Actors Guild Awards as a member of the Modern Family cast. More recently, she appeared in an episode of Veronica Mars in 2019 and was a celebrity judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars last year. In November, Hyland signed on to star in Bone, Marry, Bury, a scripted romantic comedy podcast co-starring What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillen.