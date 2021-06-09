Forgotten Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch Movie Added to Netflix

✖

A popular, cult film starring Sarah Hyland and Zoey Deutch has made its way to Netflix. On Monday, the streaming service added the film Vampire Academy, which was released back in 2014. The news came on the heels that there will be a television adaptation of Vampire Academy, which is based on the book of the same name by Richelle Mead.

Vampire Academy starred Deutch as Rosemarie "Rose" Hathaway as a half-human, half-vampire guardian-in-training. Rose navigates the mysteries of St. Vladimir's Academy boarding school, which she attended and escaped from a year prior to the film's events. The cast also included Hyland as Natalie Dashkov, Dominic Sherwood as Christian Ozera, and Claire Foy as Sonya Karp. Vampire Academy was directed by Mark Waters and written by Daniel Waters. It came out seven years after Mead published Vampire Academy, which has gone on to produce a successful series of books of which there are six in total. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Interestingly enough, the news that Vampire Academy was added to Netflix came on the heels of a major announcement about Mead's franchise. In late May, Deadline reported that Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, ordered a series adaptation of Vampire Academy. The series will be adapted by Julie Plec, who has a big connection to another popular vampire series, The Vampire Diaries. Plec created both The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff, The Originals. She has reportedly wanted to adapt Vampire Academy for television for some time now.

The Vampire Academy television show will consist of ten episodes for Peacock. Plec will adapt alongside Marguerite MacIntyre from Universal Television, which is where the Vampire Diaries creator is under an overall deal. Plec said about this news, “When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy." Erin Underhill, the President of Universal Television released a statement about this news in which she expressed her excitement over Plec's vision for Mead's novel.

“From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” Underhill said. “Vampire Academy delivers them all. We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”