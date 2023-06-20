Rose Byrne Prepares to Reenter the Workforce in New Episode of Apple TV+ Comedy 'Platonic' (Exclusive Clip)

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen's new Apple TV+ comedy Platonic is a hilariously heartfelt exploration of friendship and adulthood. PopCulture.com now has an exclusive clip from the show, which features Byrne's Sylvia, a stay-at-home mother of three and wife, joking with her close friend Katie (Carla Gallo) the day she reenters the workforce, after being away for many years. Check it out above!

Platonic follows Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), "a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo's friendship becomes all consuming-and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way." In addition to Gallo, the ensemble cast also includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, and Andrew Lopez. Platonic is co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco and produced by Sony Pictures Television. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco, and Conor Welch all serve as executive producers.

PopCulture.com previously had an opportunity to take part in a round-table interview with Byrne and Rogen — alongside other entertainment news outlets — and Rogen offered some insight into how they captured his character's brewmaster job. "There was a guy around, on-set, "the actor explained, "who was a brewmaster I spoke to, to some degree." Rogen went on to joke, "I will say, in the past, I've gone very deep in to this stuff, and it is imperceivable on camera," noting that he "broke down like 5,000 chickens for Take This Waltz," a Sarah Polley film, and it was "never on camera one time." He quipped that after that experience he realized he didn't "need to dedicate thousands of man-hours into this," then adding, "but the guy on-set was very helpful."

Notably, Platonic is not Byrne's only Apple TV+ series, as she also stars in Physical, a dark comedy series created by Annie Weisman (The Path, Desperate Housewives). It follows Byrne's character, Sheila, a former academic and ballet dancer whose unfulfilling housewife life is turned upside when her disreputable husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), is fired from his college teaching job and decides to run for local political office. Sheila begins to make moves of realizing her own dreams, which proves slightly more complicated than she was anticipating.

It was recently announced that Physical will be ending at Apple TV+. In May, the streamer announced that the Rose Byrne-led series will be coming back for Season 3, but that this will be its last. The final season is currently set to debut on Wednesday, August 2 on Apple TV+. New episodes of Platonic stream Thursdays, also on Apple TV+.