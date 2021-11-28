A Romantic Brooke Shields Movie Is Making Netflix Users Swoon

The holiday season is upon us, and Netflix is rolling out some new originals to get streamers into the Christmas spirit. Its latest original romantic comedy, A Castle For Christmas, stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, and viewers are already falling in love with the romance and the Scottish landscape. A Castle For Christmas hit the streaming service on Nov. 26, and it’s already tearing up the top 10 charts, reaching No. 3 on the movies chart and No. 5 overall.

Shields stars as Sophie, a romance novelist who has earned the Ire of her fans after killing off her book series’ hero as a way to cope with her divorce. To escape from the backlash, Sophie heads to Scotland to write in peace and visit the old castle that has a special meaning for her family. When she arrives, she meets Myles (Elwes), the duke who currently owns the castle but needs to sell it to pay off the estate’s debts. Much to his chagrin, Sophie wants to buy it. It’s a cheesy-yet-charming enemies to lovers romance that Is sure to be the coziest choice for your next movie night.

A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, directed by Mary Lambert, has everything you need for the perfect holiday watch. Now on Netflix! 🏰🎄 pic.twitter.com/FnxSmZC0me — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) November 26, 2021

Shields spoke to ScreenRant about making A Castle For Christmas, and it sounds like the shoot in Scotland was rather idyllic. “It was everything and more,” Shields gushed. “Because we were surrounded – Pat Campbell did this amazing set – so everything was real and authentically Scottish. And it was incredible. And it was a dream.”

“But then after we’d wrap, we would continue. We all ate dinners together and drank whiskey together and learn how to cèilidh dance and learn how to knit, and every night the knitters and I would meet up in this little pub section and drink some whiskey and knit,” Shield continued. “And my knitting came out all like this [waves hands]. But no matter. It just was everything you can imagine. I mean, when you’re horseback riding, actually in that terrain and how beautiful it was, it felt as much like a fantasy as it does to watch it.”