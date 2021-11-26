Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 26)

After tiring themselves out with Thanksgiving Day feasts and someBlack Friday shopping, Netflix subscribers will be able to kick back andrelax to a weekend full of bingeing. During the post-Thanksgivingweekend, the streaming giant will be stocking seven new additions in itsever-expanding content catalog.

This weekend’s new titles, allof which are Netflix originals, will kick off on Friday with several newtitles from the streamer’s Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, with both A Castle for Christmas and Elves,a darker holiday story, set to premiere. For those not quite ready topartake in some holiday film binges, Netflix is providing plenty ofother options. This weekend will also see the debut of a new Netflixoriginal competition series, a new comedy, and even a new addition toNetflix’s growing true crime library.

‘A Castle For Christmas’

Netflix will kick off the first of its weekend’s additions with a title from its 2021 Here for the Holidays lineup. On Friday, Nov. 26, A Castle for Christmas will debut. A Netflix original film, the new holiday movie follows Sophie Brown, a famed author who travels hoping to buy a small castle of her own, though her plans run a bit amiss when Duke Myles, the owner, is hesitant to sell to a foreigner. As the two butt heads in an effort to reach a compromise, the beginning sparks of romance start to fly. A Castle for Christmas stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

‘School of Chocolate’

Chocolate lovers will want to press play on Netflix’s newest competition series, School of Chocolate. Set to premiere on Friday, the series sees eight top pastry and chocolate professionals enrolling in the School of Chocolate, where they will put their skills to the test in an effort to be named “Best in Class.” Throughout the eight-episode competition, the pros will be taught by world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, with only one student able to walk away with a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

‘Elves’

Netflix will be doubling down with its holiday content this weekend, though Elves, set to debut on Sunday, Nov. 28, offers a darker twist on its holiday titles. From Jannik Tai Mosholt and Christian Potalivo, creators of The Rain, Elves follows a family of four, who, in an effort to reconnect over Christmas, four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago. They soon realize the archipelago isn’t as idyllic as it had first seemed, as the island is controlled by members of a fiercely religious community who live in balance with elves, “real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know.” When the family’s youngest finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance. Elves stars Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Rasmus Hammerich, Peder Thomas Pedersen and Lila Nobel.

What else is being added this weekend?

Avail. 11/26/21:

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.”

Green Snake – NETFLIX FILM

“A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.”

Light the Night – NETFLIX SERIES

“In Taipei’s Red-Light District of the ’80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love – and struggles.”

Spoiled Brats – NETFLIX FILM

“Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he’s lost everything to teach them a lesson.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

This weekend’s rush of new additions will only come with a single departure. On Friday, Season 1-3 of Broadchurch depart. That series will be followed by several more exits by the end of the month.

Leaving 11/29/21:

Man Down: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 11/30/21:

3 Days to Kill

A Knight’s Tale

American Outlaws

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Battlefield Earth

Chef

Clear and Present Danger

Freedom Writers

Glee: Seasons 1-6

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Letters to Juliet

The Lincoln Lawyer

Million Dollar Baby

Peppermint

Pineapple Express

Rake: Seasons 1-4

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

School of Rock

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Seasons 1-4

Waterworld

What was added this week?

Avail. 11/22/21:

Outlaws – NETFLIX FILM

Vita & Virginia

Avail. 11/23/21:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 11/24/21:

A Boy Called Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Bruised – NETFLIX FILM

Robin Robin – NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

True Story – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/25/21:

F is for Family: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Super Crooks – NETFLIX SERIES