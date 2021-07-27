'Mission: Impossible 7' Update Revealed by Cary Elwes

✖

A new update on the Mission: Impossible 7 production came from an unlikely source over the weekend. The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes tweeted about finishing his work on the film Saturday. Elwes shared pictures with star Tom Cruise and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 has faced several hurdles during the coronavirus pandemic, with production forced to pause last month after a positive test.

"And [that's] a wrap for me on Mission Impossible 7. Thank you [Cruise] and [McQuarrie] for making this journey on what will be by far the most exciting Mission ever, such a joy! To the massively talented & gracious cast & crew I thank you all," Elwes wrote.

We met upon the level and we’re parting on the square. Such a supreme pleasure to have you with us and watch you redefine the concept of deepest secret. From everyone on the team, safe travels and be well until we see you again. #MI7MI8 https://t.co/pfKYu97W8f — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 24, 2021

McQuarrie also retweeted Elwes' post, praising the Robin Hood: Men In Tights star's performance. "We met upon the level and we’re parting on the square," the director wrote. "Such a supreme pleasure to have you with us and watch you redefine the concept of deepest secret. From everyone on the team, safe travels and be well until we see you again."

Elwes is one of several actors with an unknown role in Mission: Impossible 7. We do at least know that his character never shares the screen with Benji Dunn, Simon Pegg's character. "We never got a scene, damn it, man," Pegg wrote in response to the Instagram version of Elwes' tweet.

Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss also have mysterious parts in Ethan hunt's new adventure. Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are returning from the previous Mission: Impossible movies. Henry Czerny, who played the IMF director in the first Mission: Impossible, is also back. Esai Morales was cast as the main villain.

Elwes' post came a few weeks after Paramount Pictures confirmed members of the production team tested positive for the coronavirus in the U.K. Filming was put on hold until June 14. Cruise, his co-stars, and other crew members had to self-isolate for two weeks. The pandemic has thrown off the film's production schedule from the beginning, as the outbreak in Italy forced a shutdown in February 2020. McQuarrie didn't get to start filming until September 2020, but there was another shutdown in October 2020 when crew members tested positive in Italy.

In December 2020, a recording of Cruise yelling at production crew members who were not following COVID-19 guidelines went viral. "We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," Cruise yelled in the recording. "Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise later defended the recording in an interview with Empire Magazine. "There was a lot at stake at that point," Cruise said, pointing out that there was a surge in cases in the U.K. at the time. "But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people." Mission: Impossible 7 will finally hit theaters on May 27, 2022.