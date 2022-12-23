Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in January 2023
Another year is coming to an end, marking yet another chapter closed in the ongoing streaming wars, and as the world looks ahead to 2023, all of the major streaming services are preparing for a strong start to the new year. After packing their libraries full of critically acclaimed titles throughout 2022, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, , Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Peacock are ready to ring in 2023 in a big way, with hundreds of new titles arriving to the platforms in January 2023.
Proving that it is ready to make some big moves in 2023, Netflix will make a major move when it drops That '90s Show, it's That '70s Show reboot that is set to reunite much of the cast. Other titles coming to the streamer include Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, Bling Empire: New York, and Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which will premiere nearly two years after the show first debuted. HBO Max will also be putting up plenty of competition, with January set to see the debut of one of the most-anticipated titles from all of the streaming services – The Last Of Us. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the new series will be one of several new additions in the HBO Max library, with other premieres including The Climb and Velma. Over at Hulu, the library will be stocked with additions like the Anna Konkle-starring movie The Drop, Neil LaBute's comedy horror hit House of Darkness, and the Hugh Jackman-starring animated series Koala Man. Meanwhile, Disney+ will kick off the new year with the premieres of new titles like Chasing Waves and to Gina Yei and Mila in the Multiverse, as well as new episodes of Willow, National Treasure: Edge of History, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a "Netflix Free Section." Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in January 2022.
Jan. 1
NETFLIX
Kaleidoscope – NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Voyeur – NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The 'Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
HBO MAX
20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
American Hustle, 2013
American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)
At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)
Back to School, 1986 (HBO)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022
Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)
Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)
Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)
Child's Play, 2019 (HBO)
Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)
Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)
Coup de torchon, 1981
Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)
Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)
Cruising, 1980 (HBO)
Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)
Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)
Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)
Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)
Extortion, 2017 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008 (HBO)
Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)
From Here to Eternity, 1953
Gemini, 2017 (HBO)
Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993
Ghostbusters, 1984
Ghostbusters II, 1989
Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)
Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)
Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013
Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Jumping the Broom, 2011
Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)
Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)
Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)
Lawrence of Arabia, 1962
Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)
Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)
Matilda, 1996
Nine, 2009 (HBO)
Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)
Our Idiot Brother, 2011
Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)
Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)
Planet 51, 2009
Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)
Quartet, 2012 (HBO)
Regression, 2015 (HBO)
Rememory, 2017 (HBO)
Sarah's Key, 2010 (HBO)
Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)
Stephen King's Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)
Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)
Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)
Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)
The Artist, 2011 (HBO)
The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)
The Brink, 2019 (HBO)
The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)
The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)
The Cookout, 2004
The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)
The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)
The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)
The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)
The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)
The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)
The Master, 2012 (HBO)
The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)
The Promise, 2016 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)
The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)
The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)
This Boy's Life, 1993 (HBO)
This One's For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)
Urge, 2016 (HBO)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)
Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)
When We Were Kings, 1996
White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)
Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)
Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
PRIME VIDEO
Dharma & Greg S1-5 (1997)
Invader Zim (2002)
Nella the Princess Knight (2017)
Shimmer and Shine (2015)
12 O'Clock High S1-3 (1964)
Welcome to Flatch (2022)
50/50 (2011)
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
After Earth (2013)
Akeelah And The Bee (2006)
Ali (2001)
Antwone Fisher (2003)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Baby Boy (2001)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Black Dynamite (1980)
Blankman (1994)
Blue Chips (1994)
Breakdown (1997)
Breakin' All The Rules (2004)
Broken City (2013)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Clue (2011)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Downsizing (2017)
El Dorado (1967)
El Mariachi (1993)
Election (1999)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Europa Report (2013)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Forces Of Nature (1999)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Gamer (2009)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Guess Who (2005)
Harold and Maude (1971)
Higher Learning (1995)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In My Country (2005)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)
Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)
Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)
Juliet, Naked (2018)
Just Wright (2010)
Love the Coopers (2017)
Mad Love (2002)
Mean Creek (2004)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
Mo' Money (1992)
Money Train (1995)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Muscle Shoals (2013)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Paycheck (2003)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Private Parts (1997)
Rec (2007)
Rec 2 (2009)
Rec 3: Genesis (2012)
Red Dawn (1984)
Rejoice and Shout (2011)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
School Daze (1988)
Serpico (1973)
She Hate Me (2004)
Six Degrees of Separation (1993)
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
Tangerine (2015)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Big Wedding (2013)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Butler (2013)
The Devil's Backbone (2001)
The Duchess (2008)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
The Gospel According To Andre (2018)
The Love Guru (2008)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Running Man (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
The Two Jakes (1990)
Three Can Play That Game (2007)
To Sir, With Love (1967)
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)
Witness (1985)
You Got Served (2004)
HULU
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere (ABC)
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
America's Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16 (CBS)
Are You The One?: Complete Season 8 (MTV)
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2 (VH1)
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20 (MTV)
CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4 (CBS)
Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3 (MTV)
Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7 (VH1)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 2 (VH1)
Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41 (CBS)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6 (CBS)
3 Idiotas (2017)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
A League Of Their Own (1992)
A Troll in Central Park (1994)
Barbarians (2021)
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Company You Keep (2013)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Dante's Peak (1997)
Empire Records (1995)
Gamer (2009)
Heat (1995)
Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
The Internship (2013)
Irrational Man (2015)
The King Of Comedy (1983) (40th Anniversary)
Kingdom Come (2001)
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) (20th Anniversary)
Little Manhattan (2005)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns (2001)
The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)
One Fine Day (1996)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predestination (2015)
The Prestige (2006)
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)
Prometheus (2011)
The Proposal (2009)
Real Steel (2011)
S.W.A.T. (2003) (20th Anniversary)
Snatch (2000)
Someone Like You (2001)
Take Shelter (2011)
This Christmas (2007)
The Triplets Of Belleville (2003) (20th Anniversary)
Truth (2015)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
Zeros And Ones (2021)
Zombieland (2009)
PEACOCK
13 Going on 30, 2004
The 40 Year-Old Virgin, 2005
50 First Dates, 2004
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
Apollo 13, 1995
Billy Madison, 1995
Bulletproof, 1996
Cell, 2016
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs, 2009
Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Doom, 2005
Facing Ali, 2009
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
God's Not Dead, 2014
The Good Sheperd, 2011
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Heist, 2015
Here Comes the Boom, 2012
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2010
The Hulk, 2003
Lee Daniels' The Butler, 2013
Legend, 1986
Liar, Liar, 1997
MacGruber, 2010
Madagascar, 2005
Midnight Run, 1988
The Money Pit, 1986
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016
The Other Guys, 2010
Pitch Black, 2000
The Quiet Ones, 2014
Ray, 2004
Repentance, 2014
The Rundown, 2003
Schindler's List, 1993
The Shack, 2017
Step Brothers, 2008
Stepmom, 1998
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Unbanned: The Legend AJ1, 2018
Warm Bodies, 2013
Fruitvale Stations, 2013
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Nottingham v. Chelsea
Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa
Sunday Night Football Week 17 – Ram vs. Chargers (English & Spanish)
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Jan. 2
PEACOCK
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Premier League – Brentford v. Liverpool
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Rose Parade's New Year's Celebration 2023
Jan. 3
HBO MAX
The Menu, 2022 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Endeavour S8 (2022)
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. (2022)
HULU
Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS130
Premier League – Arsenal v. New Castle
Premier League – Everton v. Brighton
Premier League – Leicester City v. Fulham
Premier League – Man United v. Bournemouth
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 4
NETFLIX
How I Became a Gangster – NETFLIX FILM
The Kings of the World - NETFLIX FILM
The Lying Life of Adults - NETFLIX SERIES
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Boonies (S1)
Locked Up Abroad (S12)
Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)
Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 "Spoils of War" and Episode 202 "Ruins of War"
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 5 "Bad Romance"
Willow - Episode 7
HULU
Will Trent: Series Premiere (ABC)
Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode 121 (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS130
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Wolves
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Tottenham
Premier League – Leeds United v. West Ham
Premier League – Southhampton v. Nottingham Forrest
Jan. 5
NETFLIX
Copenhagen Cowboy - NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Woman of the Dead – NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Series Premiere (Fox)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men's Ski Jump 4HT HS142
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 1
Premier League – Chelsea v. Man City
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 6
NETFLIX
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Pale Blue Eye - NETFLIX FILM
Pressure Cooker - NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
The Walking Dead: Season 11
HBO MAX
DC's Stargirl, Season 3
The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2
DISNEY+
Strangest Bird Alive
PRIME VIDEO
Cosmic Love France (2023)
The Rig (2023)
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
HULU
Bromates (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bella Calamidades, Season 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria 2023 – Bischofshofen, AUT – 4HT HS142
Grimm, Seasons 1-6
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
Jan. 7
HULU
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
House of Darkness (2022)
PEACOCK
2023 All-American Bowl 2023
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 3
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Northampton Saints
The Wedding Veil Expectations, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Jan. 8
HBO MAX
We Baby Bears, Season 1F
PRIME VIDEO
The Winter Palace (2022)
HULU
True Things (2021)
PEACOCK
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 3
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bristol Bears
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Final Round
Sunday Night Football – Teams TBD
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Jan. 9
NETFLIX
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
HULU
Koala Man: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Alert: Series Premiere (Fox)
PEACOCK
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 10
NETFLIX
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger - NETFLIX COMEDY
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Snitch (2013)
PEACOCK
80th Golden Globe Awards
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Men & Women's Parallel Slalom
FIS Austria 2023 – Flachau, AUT – Women's Slalom Run 1 & 2
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 11
NETFLIX
Noise - NETFLIX FILM
Sexify: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
In with the Old, Season 3
DISNEY+
Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)
Best in Bridal (S1)
Bride & Prejudice (S1)
Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)
Evil Genius (S1)
My Ghost Story (S1)
SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)
Chasing Waves - All Episodes Streaming
Gina Yei - All Episodes Streaming
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 6 "Frenemies"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"
Willow – Episode 8
HULU
Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere (National Geographic)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Mixed Team Parallel Slalom
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
U.S. Swimming – 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
Jan. 12
NETFLIX
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – NETFLIX SERIES
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Blended, 2014 (HBO)
The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere
Velma, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
Riotsville, USA (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Makery, Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 13
NETFLIX
Break Point - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dog Gone - NETFLIX FILM
Sky Rojo: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Suzan & Freek – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial by Fire – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere
I Don't Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere
APPLE TV+
Servant: Season 4
PRIME VIDEO
Hunters S2 (2023)
The Test S2 (2023)
HULU
The Drop (2022) (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk Day 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1405 (Bravo)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 2
Jan. 14
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Men & Women's Big Air – Kreischberg, AUT
FIS Austria 2023 – Women's Downhill – St. Anton, AUT
ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Brighton v. Liverpool
Premier League – Everton v. Southampton
Premier League – Man United v. Manchester City
Premier League – Wolves v. West Ham
Sunday Night Football – Wild Card Game 1
The Wedding Veil Inspiration, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Jan. 15
HBO MAX
The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
The Steve Harvey Show S1-6 (1996)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Road Trip (2000)
HULU
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (ID)
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 4-5 (ID)
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
Paris, 13th District (2021)
PEACOCK
FIS Austria 2023 – St. Anton, AUT – Women's SuperG
Miss Universo 2022 (Telemundo)
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Sunday Night Football – NFL SNF Wild Card Game 1
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Jan. 16
PEACOCK
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
R.I.P.D, 2013
Jan. 17
NETFLIX
The Devil to Pay
HBO MAX
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E
USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports
PRIME VIDEO
Vengeance (2022)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode 1008 (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fruitvale Stations, 2013
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 18
DISNEY+
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)
Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
Night Stalkers (S1)
Secret Life of Predators (S1)
King Shakir Recycle - Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7 "Point of No Return"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204 "Faster"
HULU
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
Jan. 19
NETFLIX
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre - NETFLIX ANIME
Khallat+ – NETFLIX FILM
The Pez Outlaw
That '90s Show – NETFLIX SERIES
Women at War - NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Web of Death: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo's Narco Bling: Special Premiere (National
Geographic)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)
Jan. 20
NETFLIX
Bake Squad: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Bling Empire: New York - NETFLIX SERIES
Fauda: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Mission Majnu - NETFLIX FILM
The Real World: Season 28
Represent – NETFLIX SERIES
Şahmaran – NETFLIX SERIES
Shanty Town – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3
USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports
DISNEY+
Ocean's Breath
Sharkatraz
APPLE TV+
Truth Be Told: Season 3
PRIME VIDEO
The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (2023)
HULU
One Way (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT- Men's Downhill
Law & Order, Season 22, Episode 2212 (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, Episode 312 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season24, Episode 2412 (NBC)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1406 (Bravo)
Nitro Rallycross – Quebec – Qualifying – Battle Brackets
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
Jan. 21
PRIME VIDEO
Hercules (2014)
HULU
Dig (2022)
PEACOCK
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 1
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
The Wedding Veil Journey, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Jan. 22
HULU
Happening (2021)
The Tax Collector (2020)
PEACOCK
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Snowboard Cross TBD, AUT
FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT, – Women's Slalom Run 1 &2
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 2
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Teams TBD
Sunday Night Football – Playoff Divisional Game
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Jan. 23
NETFLIX
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2
HULU
Accused: Series Premiere (Fox)
PEACOCK
Dame Chocolate, Season 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Premier League – Fulham vs. Tottenham
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 24
NETFLIX
Little Angel: Volume 2
HULU
How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere (ABC)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A (Disney XD)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIS Austria 2023 – Schladming, AUT – Slalom Run 1&2
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 25
NETFLIX
Against the Ropes – NETFLIX SERIES
Begin Again
HBO MAX
USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports
DISNEY+
Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)
Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
Hacking the System (S1)
Riding Britain's Railways (S1)
Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 8 "Family Tree"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 205 "Entombed"
HULU
Extraordinary: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short Night
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Short
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Jan. 26
NETFLIX
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 – NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx Collective/Hulu Original)
Killing County: Complete Limited Series (ABC News/Hulu Original)
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics: Special Premiere (National Geographic)
PEACOCK
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Free
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Short
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Poker Face, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships – Women's Short
Jan. 27
NETFLIX
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Lockwood & Co. – NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Girl – NETFLIX SERIES
You People – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
American Blackout
Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes
T. Rex Autopsy
APPLE TV+
Shrinking
PRIME VIDEO
The King's Speech (2010)
Shotgun Wedding (2024)
HULU
The Deer King (2021)
Maneater (2022)
PEACOCK
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Free
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying Qualification
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 7.5km
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women 5km
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney- Men & Women Day 1
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season24, New Episode (NBC)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin
U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Championships 2023 – Rhythm Dance
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Free
Jan. 28
PEACOCK
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Track & Field – Dr. Sander Invitational
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Free Dance
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Jumping SF HS235
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men Mass Start 10km
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women HS109
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women Mass Start 5km
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney – Men & Women Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short (NBC Simul-stream)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Pairs Free
WWE Royal Rumble (English & Spanish)
Jan. 29
PEACOCK
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 12.5km
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying SF HS235 Qualifying/Race
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney- Men & Women Day 3
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
Jan. 30
NETFLIX
Princess Power - NETFLIX FAMILY
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Jan. 31
NETFLIX
Cunk On Earth - NETFLIX SERIES
Pamela, a love story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PRIME VIDEO
Nate Bargatze: Hello World (2023)
Orphan: First Kill (2022)
HULU
The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere (Freeform)
Love, Gilda (2018)
Baggage Claim (2013)
Voyagers (2020)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)