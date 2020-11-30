Roku Users Keeping Losing Their Remotes

While there are only a few things that span generations as relatable circumstances, Roku users are learning that — along with death and taxes — losing the remote is a big one. Over on Twitter, one user expressed how hard it is to keep track of the Roku remote, and this set off a deluge of replies from other Roku users who feel that pain. As with most streaming devices, the Roku remotes are notably small, which makes them susceptible for falling into deep, dark crevasses, like in a couch or behind a bed.

Many seem to be most upset at not being able to change what they're watching when the remote disappears. Others wonder if maybe it's not just coming to life and walking off to somewhere else. A couple users have noted that downloading the Roku app allows you to maneuver the device without using the physical remote. Scroll down to see more of what the funny and frustrated users are saying on Twitter!