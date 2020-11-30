Roku Users Keeping Losing Their Remotes
While there are only a few things that span generations as relatable circumstances, Roku users are learning that — along with death and taxes — losing the remote is a big one. Over on Twitter, one user expressed how hard it is to keep track of the Roku remote, and this set off a deluge of replies from other Roku users who feel that pain. As with most streaming devices, the Roku remotes are notably small, which makes them susceptible for falling into deep, dark crevasses, like in a couch or behind a bed.
Many seem to be most upset at not being able to change what they're watching when the remote disappears. Others wonder if maybe it's not just coming to life and walking off to somewhere else. A couple users have noted that downloading the Roku app allows you to maneuver the device without using the physical remote. Scroll down to see more of what the funny and frustrated users are saying on Twitter!
That ROKU remote got legs 😂— LEX ✨ (@alexis_shonte) November 29, 2020
prevnext
That’s why I got the ROKU remote app downloaded on my phone and iPad. That remote can go to hell! pic.twitter.com/xone0wd8YW— Eniola🤎 (@Chocohonta) November 30, 2020
SAME SKDJKSJJFJD😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wu6xgKJMJ4— jenn (@Jennyatheblock) November 30, 2020
prevnext
on goddd that shit crawled off my nightstand earlier 😂i looked for that shit for 20 mins just for it to be in my bed— JAI ♡. (@1jaidior) November 30, 2020
ong it would be mixed in the sheets, under the bed, basically everywhere but where i put it pic.twitter.com/mteO2ezSUo— you in my business?..dont do that (@trinityrosep) November 30, 2020
prevnext
Shit be giving me problems. Always disconnecting— Papa Perc 😬🥴 (@LameAssLJ) November 30, 2020
The face I had when I found it in the bathroom!— Jason Clark (@jayson5c) November 30, 2020
prevnext
Girl I got the app!!! That remote been GONEEE. Remote who?? Neva heard of her. pic.twitter.com/h4kQbdzUwk— Rachel 🍒 (@Raaachel_Autumn) November 30, 2020
I be walking in circles looking for that piece of plastic... pic.twitter.com/uk52A2JFvz— Maceii (@ma_cei) November 30, 2020
prevnext
iss always under my bed ... pic.twitter.com/GGiudIV56e— michelle (@EdeinMike1) November 30, 2020
Deadass these have saved me a million times. I lost my wallet in the AIRPORT but found it because of this 😩— 🌻 (@csteehl) November 30, 2020
prevnext
Nah because yesterday my romote was on thee nightstand and started shaking. It spooked a mf. pic.twitter.com/OslTbPeOb5— j. (@jamivuitton) November 30, 2020
BRO WE LOST THE WHOLE OK BUTTON AND HAD TO USE A TOOTHPICK TO PRESS OK 😭 pic.twitter.com/kKSX1jXx2A— selise 🐙 | SHSL Anime Simp ✨ (@selforshort) November 30, 2020
prev
The damn remote be in your room playin hide and seek like: pic.twitter.com/K71fFH1PYr— DamnnnKammms🤷🏽♀️ (@baldwan_) November 30, 2020