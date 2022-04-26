Roku Makes Huge Deal Adding Popular Movies to Library

✖

Roku has made a huge deal that will see the streaming series add a number of popular movies to its library. Deadline reports that Lionsgate and Roku have struck an agreement for The Roku Channel to get the film studio's new movies after they finish their run on Starz. Deadline added that this is a "multi-year output arrangement" and "covers theatrical releases starting this year."

Among the movies that Roku users will eventually be able to stream for free are the films of the the John Wick franchise, Expendables 4 and the Eli Roth-directed Borderlands, a blockbuster adaptation of the video game franchise by the same name. Additional Lionsgate films which Roku streamers will be able to watch in the future include the new Nicolas Cage movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, a film version of the iconic Judy Blume book. Viewers will also get to see a follow-up to the 2017 heartwarming family drama, Wonder.

#JohnWickChapter4, #TheExpendables4, the Borderlands movie, and more are headed to The Roku Channel via a new deal with Lionsgate. https://t.co/W1i2q6SgQM pic.twitter.com/Zk1RdfuaoR — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 26, 2022

Speaking about the new deal, Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution at Lionsgate, said, This agreement affirms the great demand for first-run studio movies across a broad array of platforms. This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today's complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone's needs." Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku, added that this deal is just another level of the two company's already solid working relationship. "This innovative approach creates value for both parties," he said, "and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window."

While fans will have to wait sometime for the new Lionsgate films, The Roku Channel already has tons of great content, such as the new dramatic-thriller Swimming With Sharks, starring Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka. Swimming With Sharks follows Shipka's character, Lou Simms, "a young female assistant at the center of a studio filled with manipulators and schemers – none of whom know she's poised to outwit them all." Kruger plays the studio boss Joyce Holt, who is under pressure from her cruel mentor, Redmond (Donald Sutherland), to run things the way he expects, while also desperately trying for a baby with her husband (Gerardo Celasco). Notably, The Roku Channel does not require a Roku-specific streaming device, as anyone can download the Roku app and stream the series for free.