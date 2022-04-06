Robert Downey Jr. Working on 'Sherlock Holmes' TV Shows for HBO Max

✖

Robert Downey Jr. may be finished with Iron Man, but he seems to be returning to an even earlier franchise and fans can't wait. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr. is helping to develop at least two Sherlock Holmes projects at HBO Max. The actor will executive produce along with his previous collaborator Lionel Wigram, but it's not clear if he will star as well.

Downey Jr. took on the role of the world's greatest detective in 2009's Sherlock Holmes, written by Wigram, Michael Robert Johnson, Anthony Peckham and Simon Kinberg and directed by Guy Ritchie. He reprised that role in 2011 in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which was originally intended to have a sequel. Those sequel plans have been pushed back time and time again without being officially canceled, and now it seems like fans might be rewarded for their patience. In addition to a third movie, there are reportedly two scripted TV shows in development for HBO Max.

Downey Jr. and Wigram are both expected to executive produce the two series, but it's not clear if one or both of them will star Downey Jr. in the titular role. So far, the only talent attached to the projects is behind the camera, including EPs Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey.

HBO Max declined to comment on THR's story one way or the other. The other major star in Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes movies was Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, who was not mentioned in this reveal. The previous movies also included Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lastrade, among others. Some of these characters are frequent players in Sherlock Holmes stories, but because of the episodic nature of the source material, it's hard to say whether they would make frequent appearances in the franchise.

Sherlock Holmes was created by author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle who wrote four novels and 56 short stories about Holmes and Watson. These are considered some of the most adapted stories of all time with at least 75 actors playing versions of Holmes on the screen. Along with Downey Jr.'s version, the most popular take of the last few years is probably the modern iteration starring his MCU co-star Benjamin Cumberbatch.

At the time of this writing, both of Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes movies are streaming on HBO Max. Stay tuned for updates on the sequels and expansions as they become available.