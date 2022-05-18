Robert Downey Jr. Is Getting His Own Reality TV Show

✖

Robert Downey Jr. is joining forces with Discovery+ for his latest project, a reality TV series about restoring classic cars. Under the working title Downey's Dream Cars, the new series will see the Iron Man actor restoring cars that once ruined the environment into environmentally-friendly transportation. This is his production team's second Discovery+ project, following The Bond.

"My goal is to showcase that it's possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly," Downey said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. "I'm thrilled audiences will get to see this series on Discovery+ later this year." The new show will debut later this year and is produced by Boat Rocker's Matador Content and Team Downey, the production banner Downey and his wife Susan Downey established.

"We are excited to bring audiences a series that shows the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage," Nancy Daniels, the chief brand officer at Discovery, added. "That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make eco-friendly cars look this good?"

The show will bring together Downey's passion for climate change and his love of classic cars. He is an executive producer on the show with Susan Downey and Emily Barclay Ford for Team Downey. The other executive producers are Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Dave Larzelere, and Ben Wood. Kyle Wheeler is a senior producer, with Paola Espinosa as coordinating producer for Discovery+.

The Bond is an upcoming four-part wildlife series Team Downey is producing for Discovery+. The show focuses on the unique bonds between humans and animals in their purest forms. The show will take viewers around the world to share stories of humans and animals adapting to fragile environments.

"The Bond reminds us that beauty, connection and hope can be born out of the most adverse and challenging circumstance in our world," Susan Downey said. "As animal lovers, we are thrilled to partner with Glen Zipper and Discovery to capture these incredible stories."

Downey wrapped up his run as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. He was last seen on the big screen in 2020's Dolittle. He will not be seen again until Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's star-studded biopic about Manhattan Project scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, opens on July 21, 2023. Nolan cast Downey as Lewis Strauss, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission chairman, who was regarded as a villain after he led the controversial hearings in which Oppenheimer's security clearance was revoked. Downey also signed up to star in the limited series The Sympathizer, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.