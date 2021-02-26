Robert Downey Jr. Shares Video Throwback From 'Iron Jungle'

✖

Robert Downey, Jr. may have ended his run as Iron Man with Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but he is still active on Instagram posting throwbacks about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Wednesday, Downey, Jr. shared a number of videos that detailed the workout regimen that got him into superhero shape for Infinity War. "Here’s a fun throwback in the 'iron' jungle with my buddy [Brad Bose] | [BXD Santa Monica]," Downey, Jr. wrote, "was getting ready for some 'Infinity' action!"

Described by Stan Lee as "born to be Iron Man," Downey, Jr. wrapped up his time as Tony Stark in 2019 after the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist gave his life to defeat the supervillain Thanos in Endgame. Now that his schedule has been freed up, Downey, Jr. is contemplating his next career steps. "The greatest joy was being able to experience it by playing [Tony Stark]," he told Stephen Colbert in January.

"It was all there in the universe to begin with, and that’s why I think the Marvel comics have been so numinous to kids and grownups and people," Downey, Jr. continued. "There’s this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there’s an ideal there that’s always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment."

Despite his fondness for the role and the universe, Downey, Jr. has made it clear that his time in the MCU Is definitely at an end. "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now," admitted in December to the Hindustani Times. "Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Downey, Jr. also told Sam Jones on Off Camera in 2019 that he is "100%" in a transitional period of his career now that Tony Stark is no longer his career anchor. "Realistically, to put it in a nutshell, I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying, it was very, very hard work and I dug deep," said Downey, Jr. "But I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this. It’s always good to get ahead of where you’re about to be."