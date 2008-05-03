Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows 'Avengers' Co-Stars and Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out

Avengers fans are in an uproar amid rumors that Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his former co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Instagram. Downey Jr. played Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man for over a decade in the superhero film franchise, though he departed after Avengers: Endgame. If he did unfollow Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and all the others, it's unclear why.

Fans began posting about Downey Jr. unfollowing his MCU co-stars earlier this month, though it's hard to verify each claim independently. At the time of this writing, Downey Jr. does not follow any of the other MCU stars, but we can't say for sure when he unfollowed them, or whether he was ever following all of them in the first place. Many fans have pointed out that Downey Jr. is unlikely to run his own social media accounts, at least not without help.

Fans also pointed out that Downey Jr.'s long-time assistant, Jimmy Rich passed away in a car accident back in May, as reported by Just Jared. Fans speculated that whoever is running Downey Jr.'s social media pages in Rich's place is trying to curate the "following" lists more carefully, perhaps prioritizing new projects over old ones.

Whatever the explanation, fans are dying to hear from someone — whether it's drama amongst the Avengers or reassurance that Downey Jr. still loves his castmates. Here's a look at what fans are saying across social media.