'Who Killed Diana?' Show In the Works From Netflix Documentary Producers

An all-star team of documentarians are teaming up for a new docu-series titled Who Killed Diana? The show will cover the 1997 tragedy in Paris that ended Princess Diana's life, its legacy in the cultural zeitgeist and will even feature some new interviews and evidence, according to a report by Deadline. The show has no distributor yet, but the team behind it has worked one some of the most successful Netflix original series in the past.

Who Killed Diana? comes from EverWonder Studio and Empress Films, the latter of which created Netflix's Depp vs. Heard and The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, among others. This show is expected to consist of three parts, and will be directed and executive-produced by Empress' Emma Cooper. The two companies reportedly hope to launch a franchise with this series, exploring other shocking deaths of public figures both from a historical and human perspective. They plan on co-producing the show in its entirety before shopping it around to streamers and networks, so there's no telling where we might see it whenever it is finished.

Cooper gave a statement to go along with this announcement, saying: "Exploring legendary women through investigative journalistic documentaries is a passion of mine. Just as we did with The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, we've taken a story the world thought it knew and uncovered hidden truths. I am committed to approaching this beloved and iconic woman's story with fresh perspectives, new voices, and previously untold information. I couldn't have asked for better partners than Ian, Jon, and the entire Everworder team, who have become true collaborators."

EverWonder executive Jon Adler praised Cooper as perfect for this job. He said: "Emma and Empress Films set a high bar for covering perplexing events through unprecedented access and premium storytelling. We both believe approach and access are everything. This new franchise will not merely revisit deaths of famous figures, it will actively drive the story forward with new voices and fresh insight into compelling and complex details."

This project was announced in late August, just before the anniversary of Princess Diana's death on Aug. 31. The Princess of Wales died in a car crash while fleeing paparazzi in Paris, France just over a year after her divorce from Prince Charles was finalized. Conspiracy theories about the tragedy have persisted ever since, though her death is still officially ruled an accident.

Depp vs. Heard, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe and Who Killed Jill Dando? are all streaming now on Netflix. Who Killed Diana? is in development, but there is no release date just yet.