'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Returning to Reality TV

Stassi Schroeder is making her return to reality TV. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 36, is reuniting with former boss Lisa Vanderpump on Season 2 of Vanderpump Villa, Hulu announced Friday, as part of a larger deal that includes her own docu-comedy show, Stassi Says.

"Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own – and Stassi's the one who has to keep them all afloat," reads the description of the half-hour series, which was created by former Vanderpump Rules producers Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld.

(Photo: Stassi Schroeder visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Schroder previously appeared on Season 8 of The Amazing Race and the short-lived reality series Queen Bees before becoming an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules in 2013. In 2020, Schroeder was fired alongside her co-star Kristen Doute for their racist behavior toward former castmate Faith Stowers two years prior. Schroeder and Doute had reported Stowers to police in 2018 after seeing a photo in the news of a Black woman who was not Stowers but was wanted for robbery in Los Angeles.

Schroeder has made her return to the spotlight in the years following her firing, addressing the scandal in her 2022 book Off With My Head. "I just understood entirely and completely how wrong I was," Schroeder wrote in her book. "I couldn't even believe I had questioned Black Lives Matter. The realization that I was one of those freaking Karens who say 'What about all lives matter?' was a seriously tough pill to swallow."

(Photo: Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend CYBEX Jeremy Scott Car Collection Launch Event at Mel's Drive In on June 05, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CYBEX)

In her personal life, Schroeder tied the knot in 2020 with Beau Clark before welcoming their first child, daughter Hartford, in 2021. Two years later, the couple added son Messer to their family.

Schroeder previously responded to fans begging for her to return to the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley earlier this year. The Valley, which is currently in production on Season 2, stars fellow former SURvers Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, but Schroeder said she wasn't interested in making an appearance, as it's "not my group of friends" filming it. "I don't want to go and do things I wouldn't normally do – I don't want to disrupt the life that I have right now, because I really like my life right now," she told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show in January.