Rob Corddry Attempts 'Barrel Racing' in New 'Top Gear America' Trailer

New episodes of Top Gear America will land on the MotorTrend streaming app on May 7. The show's social media account celebrated the one-month mark with a new montage of the upcoming episodes and the biggest moments featuring Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon. The trailer revealed that Corddry attempts to barrel race in a pickup truck for a special challenge.

The trailer showed the silver truck attempting to go around barrels like a horse in a rodeo event would, albeit with considerably more dust. The drone provided the perspective and obscured the exact make and model of the vehicle, but the trailer revealed that Corddry was the one in the driver's seat. "Rob, you're getting fancy, and we love it," Shepard said over the radio.

While the trailer was brief and hid the makes and models of several vehicles, it did provide some key glimpses into the havoc that will unfold in the new episodes. There was a shot of a piece of construction equipment knocking over a trailer, as well as an open-wheel race car speeding on a race track. Finally, Corddry played air guitar with his foot up on the rear of a Pontiac Firebird. Shepard donned a straw cowboy hat and pumped his fist in the air.

This clip is not the first time that Top Gear America's social channels have teased the upcoming episodes and the unique vehicles that will take center stage. A previous post highlighting the biggest moments from Season 1 provided early looks at the upcoming episodes. There were glimpses of Corddry driving a Ripsaw tank, Bovingdon drifting a Ferrari, and some co-host driving lessons.

Shepard has similarly provided updates about Top Gear America and the hijinks that will unfold. He has shown himself jumping a Ram 1500 TRX multiple times, following a trend he established in the first set of episodes. He also revealed that one episode will feature Corddry in a car with oversized tires. He has not detailed which vehicles will highlight which episodes, but he has continued to spark excitement among viewers.

Top Gear America is available exclusively on the MotorTrend app, with new episodes releasing each Friday. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. The first slate of Top Gear America is available now, and more episodes will arrive in May. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.