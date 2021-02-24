'Top Gear America' Star Dax Shepard Takes To the Skies in His Unique Way While Filming

✖

The first season of Top Gear America, exclusively available on the MotorTrend app, is currently streaming, but the hosts are hard at work filming new content. Dax Shepard provided a behind-the-scenes look at the process in his own unique way. He showed himself taking to the skies in a Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck.

Shepard posted a slightly blurry photo that showed a blue Ram TRX in full flight on a dirt track. The snowy landscape served as the backdrop and provided some clues about where the show's crew was spending its time. The photo also marked yet another time that Shepard made a vehicle jump during production, including a previous attempt with the same pickup. Though Shepard clarified that he was much happier about the most recent attempt.

"This send was much better," Shepard wrote in the caption. "Almost embarrassed about the earlier post. I guess I just needed my copilots [Rob Corddry] and [Jethro Bovingdon] [TRX] [Top Gear America]" This photo was the second that showed Shepard in full flight while driving the new Ram 1500 TRX.

The first season of Top Gear America may only be a few episodes old, but Shepard has shown off his unique driving style several times. He drifted a 1994 Cadillac around a Pomona neighborhood with the Stig in full pursuit. He also piled into an old Ford Explorer with Corddry and Bovingdon during a trip to snowy Colorado. The trio didn't drive slowly on the snow track. Instead, they jumped the old SUV over a pile of logs and caught some serious air.

While the COVID-19 pandemic originally disrupted Top Gear America's production, the show's crew found a way to safely return and continue filming. They created episodes within a day's drive of Los Angeles and still managed to showcase challenges featuring budget cars that viewers hope to see. Some took place in Arizona while others were in and around Los Angeles.

Top Gear America is available exclusively on the MotorTrend app, with new episodes releasing each Friday. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. The first slate of Top Gear America is available now, and more episodes will arrive in May. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.