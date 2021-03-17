Dax Shepard Provides Oversized Look at 'Top Gear America'

✖

Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and Jethro Bovingdon are currently filming the next slate of Top Gear America episodes. The details about where the hosts will go are not available, but Shepard recently provided an oversized look. He showed Corddry's car, which was converted into a monster truck.

The host posted two photos on Instagram that showed him seated in what appeared to be a normal-sized vehicle. Behind him was Corddry in a much larger vehicle. The second image showed the reflection of Shepard's co-star as he gave a "friendly" salute. "I’ve never been so intimidated by seeing [Rob Corddry] behind me," Shepard wrote in the caption of his post.

While Shepard did not provide any information about where the episode takes place or why Corddry is driving an oversized passenger car, there are some options. The previous American version of the show, Top Gear USA, tasked the hosts with altering their vehicles to make them better suited for Texas. Rutledge Wood, Adam Ferrara, and Tanner Foust all put huge tires on their cars — Ford Maverick, Mazda Miata, BMW 325e — and used them as pickups.

The Top Gear USA hosts did not particularly find success with their oversized vehicles, especially considering that Ferrara's Maverick died in the middle of a race. However, they still provided entertainment for the fans.

Will Top Gear America task Shepard, Corddry, and Bovingdon with similar goals? It's unlikely due to the iterations of the popular series being different. However, there is still an opportunity to see all three hosts with massive tires on random cars.

This photo on Instagram is not the first time that Shepard has provided a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming episodes. He previously posted a photo showing a blue Ram TRX in full flight on a dirt track. The snowy landscape served as the backdrop and provided some clues about where the show's crew was spending its time. The photo also marked yet another time that Shepard made a vehicle jump during production, including a previous attempt with the same pickup. Shepard also clarified that he was much happier about the most recent attempt.

"This send was much better," Shepard wrote in the caption. "Almost embarrassed about the earlier post. I guess I just needed my copilots [Rob Corddry] and [Jethro Bovingdon] [TRX] [Top Gear America]"

Top Gear America is available exclusively on the MotorTrend app, with new episodes releasing each Friday. The cost of MotorTrend OnDemand is $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a year subscription. The first slate of Top Gear America is available now, and more episodes will arrive in May. The MotorTrend app is available on Apple TV, Roku Box, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon Fire TV.