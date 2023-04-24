Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2023
This coming May, Peacock subscribers have lots of TV series and films to add to their watch lists. Already boasting a library that includes titles like The Office, Poker Face, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and more, the NBCUniversal streaming service is set to bring even more exciting things to subscribers next month by way of tis May 2023 content list.
Among the things subscribers can look forward to is the series premiere of Bupkis. The semi-autobiographical series, set to drop all eight episodes on May 4, stars Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci. Shortly after Bupkis' debut, Rainn Wilson's docuseries Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss debuts. The new series follows Wilson as she travels across the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. True crime lovers, meanwhile, will be treated to Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, an "explosive" limited series that uncovers the connection between Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents in 1989, with Menudo. On the sports side of things, Peacock subscribers will be able to view everything from the 148th Kentucky Derby to MLB Sunday Leadoff, with Johnny Weir also set to host a new episode of Watch With for the Eurovision Song Contest.
Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in April 2023 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
May 1 - May 5
May 1
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005
Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
Along Came Polly, 2004
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Bleeding Steel, 2017*
Booksmart, 2019*
A Christmas Miracle, 2019 (Hallmark)
Clockers, 1995
Crooklyn, 1994
Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For, 2019 (Hallmark)
Dear White People, 2014
Detroit, 2017
Dirty Dancing 2: Havanna Nights, 2004
Dragon Blade, 2015*
Enemy of the State, 1998
Erin Brockovich, 2000
Face/Off, 1997
Fixer Upper Mysteries: Framed for Murder, 2017 (Hallmark)
Free Angela and all Political Prisoners, 2013*
A Gingerbread Romance, 2018 (Hallmark)
The Good Shepard, 2006
The Grandmaster, 2013
Hello, It's Me, 2015 (Hallmark)
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
The Hulk, 2003
The Hunt, 2020*
Ice Sculpture Christmas, 2015 (Hallmark)
It's Complicated, 2009
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
King Kong, 2005
The King's Speech, 2010*
Land of the Lost, 2009
Life, 1999
Life of Pi, 2012
Love, Classified, 2022 (Hallmark)
The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Love Under the Stars, 20215
Mix Up in the Mediterranean, 2021 (Hallmark)
Mo' Better Blues, 1990
The Mummy, 1999*
The Mummy Returns, 2001*
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, 2015 (Hallmark)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
Naughty or Nice, 2012 (Hallmark)
Notting Hill, 1999
One Christmas Eve, 2012 (Hallmark)
Perfect Harmony, 2022 (Hallmark)
Pride, 2007
Real Murders: Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, 2015 (Hallmark)
Salt, 2010
Schindler's List, 1993
Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Scorpion King, 2002*
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Sicario, 2015
Sisters, 2015
The Smurfs, 2011*
The Smurfs 2, 2013*
Speed, 1994
Spring Breakthrough, 2023 (Hallmark)+
True Lies, 1994
The Tuxedo, 2002
The Wedding Planner, 2001
While You Were Sleeping, 1995
You Got Served, 2004
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 1*
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Live from E!: The Met Gala Red Carpet
Open House NYC, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton
Project Runway, Seasons 1-16
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 2
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 2*
Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, Docuseries, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Arsenal v. Chelsea
The Royal Rundown, New Episode (TODAY All Day)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 3
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Keanu, 2016*
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 3*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Liverpool v. Fulham*
Premier League – Man City v. West Ham
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 4
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Bupkis, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 4*
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 1
Premier League – Brighton v. Man United
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 5
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – Kentucky Oaks
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 5*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 2
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Wanda Diamond League Track & Field – Doha, QA
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 6 - May 10
May 6
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – 148th Kentucky Derby
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1 , New Episode (Telemundo)
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 6*
Live Event: Coronation of King Charles III (TODAY, NBC News Now, Sky News Channels)
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Round 3
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Chelsea
Premier League – Liverpool v. Brentford
Premier League – Tottenham v. Crystal Place
Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Saracens*
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Gloucester Rugby*
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Harlequins*
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Exeter Chiefs*
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Newcastle Falcons*
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross Race Day Live – Round 16 – Denver, CO*
Super Motocross – Round 16 SMX World Champs – Denver, CO
USFL – Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers
WWE Backlash (English & Spanish)*
May 7
Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2023
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup – Miami, FL
La Patrona, Season 1
La Vuelta Feminina Cycling – Stage 7*
LPGA Tour – Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown – Final Round
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – Wells Fargo Championship – Final Round
Premier League – Man City v. Leeds United
Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal
Premier League – West Ham v. Man United
Redeeming Love, 2022*
USFL – New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals
When Love Springs, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 8
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Everton
Premier League – Fulham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. South Hampton
Project Runway: All Stars, Seasons 1-7
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Transplant, Seasons 1-2*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 9
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 1*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 10
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queenss, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 11 - May 15
May 11
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Semifinals Part 2*
Intelligence: A Special Agent Special, 2023 (Peacock Original)*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 1
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 1
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 1
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 12
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Citi Concert Series – Jonas Brothers on TODAY (TODAY All Day)
F9, 2021
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition*
IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Practice & Qualifying*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 2
PGA TOUR- AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 2
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 2
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 2, New Episodes (Oxygen)
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 13
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eurovision Song Contest – Finals*
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition*
IMSA Laguna Seca – Qualifying, Lamborghini Super Trofeo & Michelin Pilot Challenge*
IndyCar – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – Final Warm Up and Race*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Round 3
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Round 3*
Race Day Live – Salt Lake City, UT
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Salt Lake City, UT*
Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Michigan Panthers*
Watch with Johnny Weir: Eurovision Song Contest*
May 14
Dateline 24/7 Marathon – Relentless Moms (NBC)
Dream Moms, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Toulhouse – Men's Competition*
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo*
LPGA Tour – Cognizant Founders Cup – Final Round
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians*
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – AT&T Byron Nelson – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions – Regions Tradition – Final Round
Track & Field – World Athletics Relays & Championships
USFL – New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 15
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Blippi, Seasons 3-4
Blippi Wonders, Season 2
Boss Baby: The Family Business, 2021*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Little Angel, Season 1
Live From the PGA Championship
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 16 - May 20
May 16
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
The Break-Up, 2006
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Live From the PGA Championship
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
That's My Jam, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 17
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the PGA Championship
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Velshi: Banned Book Club, Season 4, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
The Wall, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 18
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Docuseries, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)*
Indianapolis 500 Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the PGA Championship
Mrs. Davis, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1 – Mission Viejo, CA
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 19
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indianapolis 500 – Practice
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Horse Racing – Black Eyed Susan*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Live From the PGA Championship
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2 – Mission Viejo, CA
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 20
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men's Competition – London*
Indianapolis 500 – Practice & Qualifying
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Live From the PGA Championship
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
USFL – Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats
May 21 - May 25
May 21
Collegiate Rugby – Rugby 7s – National Champs
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Men's Competition – London*
Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Last Chance Practice & Qualifying*
Live From the PGA Championship
Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds*
One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
USA Track & Field – Bermuda Games
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
May 22
Autopsy: The Last Hours Of..., Season 12, New Episode (Reelz)++
Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Practice
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
Leguizamo Does America, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 23
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Blood & Money, Season 1 (Oxygen)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
Summer House, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
May 24
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 1
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
May 25
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago P.D., Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope Match Play – Day 2
PGA Tour Champions – KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 1
PGA Tour – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 1
Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
May 26 - May 31
May 26
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Series 5 – Final Practice*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 2
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Day 3
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 2
Top Chef, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
May 27
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 Parade*
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Round 3
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Quarterfinals
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Round 3
Super Motocross – Race Day Live & World Champs – Pala, CA*
USA Track & Field – LA Grand Prix
WWE Night of Champions (English & Spanish)*
May 28
Diamond League Track & Field – International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat
Harlem Globe Trotters: Play it Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500
The Love Club: Sydney's Journey, 2023 (Hallmark)+
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Final Round
LPGA Tour – Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play – Finals
Meet the Press Reports, Season 6, New Episode (NBC News)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays*
PGA TOUR – Charles Schwab Challenge – Final Round
USFL – Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats
Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
WWE NXT Battleground (English & Spanish)*
May 29
The Blacklist, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Indianapolis 500 – Victory Celebration*
Inside with Jen Psaki, Season 1, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Ride, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)++
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
May 30
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Love Club: Lauren's Dream, 2023 (Hallmark)+
The Love Club: Tara's Tune, 2023 (Hallmark)+
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
May 31
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America's Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Dancing Queens, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)