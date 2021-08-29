Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Shares Rare Photo With Dad Danny

✖

Riley Keough is giving fans a look into her personal life. In early August, the actor posted a photo of her father, Danny Keough, on Instagram. Keough is the daughter of Danny and Lisa Marie Presley (Danny and Presley wed in 1988, but split in 1994).

Keough posted two snaps from the beach getaway that she took with her father and other members of her family. In the photos, which she noted were taken by Jaden Hunter, Danny can be seen relaxing in the ocean alongside his daughter. Not only did she post a snap of herself and her father taking an ocean dip, but the two also posed alongside other members of her family for a sweet photo. Keough kept her caption for the photo short and simple, writing, "Dad and co."

As previously mentioned, Danny, a Chicago-born musician, and Presley were married for six years before they split in 1994. They welcomed two children together, daughter Riley (born Danielle Riley Keough) and son Benjamin Keough. A little over a year ago, Benjamin died by suicide. He reportedly died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California. Keough has since paid tribute to her brother by both sharing heartfelt messages on social media and getting a tattoo of her brother's name on her collarbone. One year after her brother's death, Keough spoke with InStyle and shared how she's been coping since the loss.

"I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I'm doing that," she said. The actor added that she's been "generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment" amid everything that has happened over the past year. The Zola star added, "[I'm] trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love. And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that. But I think when you realize that's part of it, and your expectation isn't to just be feeling joy."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.