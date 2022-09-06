'Resident Evil' Fans Weigh in After Netflix Cancels TV Show
Fans of Netflix's adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil are continuing to speak out after the series was canceled after just a single season. Following the series' debut on the platform in July, Netflix in late August confirmed it opted not to move forward with a second season of the action horror series, marking just the latest example of Netflix canceling an original series after just a single season.
Arriving on the platform on Thursday, July 14, Resident Evil was a loose adaptation of Capcom's successful survival horror series of the same name. The series spread out over the course of two different timelines – the first set in 2022 and following 14-year-old fraternal twins Billie and Jade as they move to Umbrella Corporation's planned community, New Raccoon City, and the second set in 2036, years after the T-virus outbreak, which reduced human civilization to 300 million refugees surrounded by the six billion "zeroes" who contracted the disease. It starred Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Núñez.
Although the series had been highly anticipated, it ultimately failed to impress, earning just a 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score. Despite that underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes performance, the series still proved successful on Netflix, where it debuted at No. 2 with 72.7 million hours viewed for its opening weekend. It finished No. 3 in its second week with 73.3 million hours viewed before it fell out of the Top 10 in week three. While the show's performance wasn't the best, news of Resident Evil's cancellation still served to upset Netflix subscribers, many of whom have grown tired of the seemingly endless cancellations from the streamer and the fact that most series never make it past two or three seasons. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say.
Many anticipated the cancellation given Netflix's history
So #Netflix doing it's usual 1 season than cancel it, then continually recommend stuff we've watched before— David 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 (@David290166) August 28, 2022
That's why I cancelled my subscription complete waste of time and money#ResidentEvil
"Seriously Netflix, cancel another serie after one season?" asked one fan after news of the cancellation broke. "Make more effort to make season 2 better. I really likes the show :("
'It isn't cancelling, it was never intended'
It sucks, sure. But we kinda figured @netflix would do this w/ Resident Evil.— ✮EWZine✮(The Banished have Risen! #HaloInfinite) (@TheEWZine) August 26, 2022
Holding out hope that they won't cancel other game related series, could be a lost cause.#ResidentEvilNetflix #ResidentEvil https://t.co/UHvJkb19HZ
"[Netflix] cancels [Resident Evil] series," commented another. "Can we all just agree that Netflix doesn't cancel? They only intend ONE season. Unless the series breaks molds. Not does well, as many for these shows have. But has to bring in ridiculous numbers. It isn't cancelling, it was never intended."
'What a waste of time'
Sad day for a #ResidentEvil fan! The series got cancel by #Netflix #sad #why pic.twitter.com/jRKvm2eq0T— Esteban007 (@Juancho2k9) August 27, 2022
"How you going to give me this , then cancel the show?? not fuggin cool , what a waste of time," wrote another person. "But again I KNEW IT was going to happen, Its why I don't watch most of there shows until they get 2 – 3 seasons in, but they got me with [Resident Evil]."
Some threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription
@netflix literally F YOU! For cancelling #ResidentEvil season 2! Finally something good and you cancel it, guess my subscription is getting cancelled soon too #ResidentEvilNetflix— Wendy (@wendyy89) August 27, 2022
"[Netflix] literally F YOU! For cancelling [Resident Evil] season 2!" tweeted somebody else. "Finally something good and you cancel it, guess my subscription is getting cancelled soon too."
Fans were holding out hope for a Season 2
@netflix how you gonna cancel #ResidentEvil yet put a new resident evil movie up?— Jonny Alfredo (@Ahh_Ahhhh) September 3, 2022
"It's funny how people can't stop bashing on a show but when it's cancel they're mad about it..That's why we can't have nice thing," wrote another fan. "I was one of the very few who actually enjoyed the show and was intrigued about the future...Guess i'll never know..."
'Resident Evil' is far from the only series to be axed after a single season
Why cancel #ResidentEvil u lot lost your minds pic.twitter.com/2repAto18b— Adrian (@SICKLTD) August 26, 2022
"[Netflix] why must you cancel every show I like?" another subscriber asked, using the hashtags for both Resident Evil and the previously canceled Netflix original Cowboy Bebop.
Series star Lance Reddick speaks out
A special thank you to all the fans who watched #ResidentEvilNetflix, the showrunners, my castmates, executives and more. We worked our asses off and had a great time. pic.twitter.com/A98aQVuA7t— Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) August 27, 2022
"As all of you are well aware by now, our show Resident Evil on Netflix has been canceled. And the haters and the trolls notwithstanding, I want to give a special thank you to all the fans who watched the show, got what we were doing, and really loved it because there are a hell of a lot of you," series star Lance Reddick said in a video message shared over social media. "We worked our a-es off. We had a great time. And we made a helluva show. Thank you, onward and upward."