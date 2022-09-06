'Resident Evil' Fans Weigh in After Netflix Cancels TV Show

Fans of Netflix's adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil are continuing to speak out after the series was canceled after just a single season. Following the series' debut on the platform in July, Netflix in late August confirmed it opted not to move forward with a second season of the action horror series, marking just the latest example of Netflix canceling an original series after just a single season.

Arriving on the platform on Thursday, July 14, Resident Evil was a loose adaptation of Capcom's successful survival horror series of the same name. The series spread out over the course of two different timelines – the first set in 2022 and following 14-year-old fraternal twins Billie and Jade as they move to Umbrella Corporation's planned community, New Raccoon City, and the second set in 2036, years after the T-virus outbreak, which reduced human civilization to 300 million refugees surrounded by the six billion "zeroes" who contracted the disease. It starred Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Núñez.

Although the series had been highly anticipated, it ultimately failed to impress, earning just a 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 27% audience score. Despite that underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes performance, the series still proved successful on Netflix, where it debuted at No. 2 with 72.7 million hours viewed for its opening weekend. It finished No. 3 in its second week with 73.3 million hours viewed before it fell out of the Top 10 in week three. While the show's performance wasn't the best, news of Resident Evil's cancellation still served to upset Netflix subscribers, many of whom have grown tired of the seemingly endless cancellations from the streamer and the fact that most series never make it past two or three seasons. Keep scrolling to see what viewers had to say.