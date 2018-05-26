When to Watch Danny Masterson’s Final ‘The Ranch’ Episodes

Netflix has officially unveiled the release date for part 5 of The Ranch, which will include the final episodes of fired star Danny Masterson.

The streaming giant fired Masterson after he completed work on part 5, which is the first half of the show’s third season. Netflix’s reasoning for axing Masterson was the numerous sexual assault allegations levied against the actor, which he has denied.

Masterson’s final episodes will be available to stream starting June 15.

The announcement of part 5’s release date came with the streaming service’s monthly release calendar. However, they also issued a formal announcement through The Ranch‘s Twitter account.

Another summer wedding—but this one comes with 10 new episodes of The Ranch! Part 5 streams June 15, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xLLzX6Db3W — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) May 24, 2018

Netflix made the decision to fire Masterson in December after pressure from the the #MeToo movement. Four women came forward with alleged rape and sexual assault claims against the 42-year-old actor. Some of the accusations were made years prior but resurfaced thanks to the #MeTooMovement.

“After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch,” the statement read. “Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him.”

After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2017

Masterson, who is also known for his role on That ’70s Show, issued a statement pushing back against Netflix’s decision and the allegations in question.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix‘s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson told the Huffington Post. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Masterson’s role was not recast and he has not been formally replaced. However, Parenthood alum Dax Shepard has been cast in a recurring role of the sitcom. His character is expected to partially fill the void left by Masterson’s exit.

All episodes of The Ranch are currently streaming on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne