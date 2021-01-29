Ralph Macchio: What Is the 'Cobra Kai' Star's Net Worth

✖

Ralph Macchio is back in the spotlight, reprising Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai. And with Macchio being the star of one of the world's biggest shows, fans want to know his net worth. According to Express, Macchio's net worth to date is estimated to be $4 million. While he's known for his work in The Karate Kid series and Cobra Kai, Macchio has gotten praise for his work in other projects such as The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

Another reason Macchio's net worth is strong could be the fact he doesn't age. He will turn 60 this year, and many fans continue to praise him for looking much younger. Macchio recently spoke to PEOPLE about his youthful appearance, which comes down to his healthy lifestyle. But he also gives credit to his parents.

"Listen — I blame my parents," Macchio told PEOPLE. "They both look very young for their age. I have a youthful energy about me for some reason. A healthy lifestyle doesn't hurt. But I think I've just gotten lucky in the gene department."

His healthy lifestyle has led to him being able to throw down on Cobra Kai. The third season, which began streaming on Netflix on Jan. 1, was a huge success, and fans are ready for Season 4 to be released. Last fall, Netflix announced the fourth season was happening, and the goal to have it for fans sometime this year.

"We’re waiting. We have the green light. It’s just a question of when that’s happening." Macchio said to Inverse, while also stating that currently, "We're getting in shape." Season 3 of Cobra Kai was filmed in 2019. At that time, the series was only streaming on YouTube, and the second season was released in April of that year. YouTube decided not to continue the scripted series, leading Cobra Kai to land on Netflix.

Daniel LaRusso, Macchio's character, is living the good life in Cobra Kai. After defeating Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the All-Valley Karate Tournament in 1984, Daniel has become a successful car salesman with a wife and two kids. When he runs into Johnny at his car dealership, Daniel gives him a hard time about the high school days, leading Johnny to bring back the Cobra Kai dojo. Daniel doesn't like it, and the series takes off.