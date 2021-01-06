'Cobra Kai' Star Ralph Macchio Shares Update on Season 4: 'We're Waiting'

✖

Cobra Kai is the top show on Netflix, as Season 3 was released on New Year's Day. But now the question is when will Season 4 be ready? Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai, recently spoke to Inverse and gave an update on the fourth season.

"We’re waiting. We have the green light. It’s just a question of when that’s happening." Macchio said, while also stating that currently, "We're getting in shape." Season 3 of Cobra Kai was filmed in late 2019 when the story was only available on YouTube. The Second second was released in April of that year, so fans had to wait nearly two years before being able to binge-watch Season 3.

"Season 3 was completed when the show was still at YouTube, and we were hopeful and had intentions that if we had a fourth season it would be at YouTube," Macchio said. "We got information that they weren’t continuing, they were changing their model. So Sony Television, which owns the Karate Kid franchise, asked them not to put the show out so we could potentially resell the show."

This past summer, Netflix acquired the show, and it became an instant hit. Later in the year, a trailer for Season 3 was released which also had the announcement of the show being renewed for another season. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the creators of Cobra Kai and said they hope to have Season 4 done this year.

"We are looking to make Season 4 in 2021," Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald told PopCulture. "COVID has thrown a wrench into everyone's plans for exactly when production begins. But our expectation is in early 2021, we will be in production. We are just keeping our heads down and making sure that the story makes sense and the scripts are solid and getting our ducks in a row so the moment that everything looks good, we can begin."

Season 3 continued the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's rivalry, which started in 1984 with the film The Karate Kid. But at the end of the season, they join forces to take down John Kreese who has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo and manipulated his students into bullying and beating their peers.