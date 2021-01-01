'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Lights up Social Media Following New Year's Day Netflix Release

After months of anticipation, Cobra Kai Season 3 has finally premiered on Netflix, and fans of The Karate Kid spinoff series are absolutely pumped. The martial arts soap opera series born out of the beloved '80s franchise starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Pat Morita found immense success when it premiered its first season on YouTube Red in 2018. With the show taking off among new viewers and fans of the original, the series was acquired by Netflix in June 2020, with the first two seasons premiering this past fall.

In October 2020, the series was renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere on Jan. 1. With the latest season finding everyone reeling in the aftermath of the brutal high school brawl between the Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai, Miguel is left in a precarious condition, while Robby is nowhere to be found. As Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) searches for answers and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks redemption, Martin Kreese (Kove) continues gaslighting the vulnerable students with his vision of dominance, leaving the soul of the Valley at stake and every student and sensei's fate in the balance.

With fans taking to Twitter on New Year's Day to rejoice over the premiere and share their favorite moments, scroll through to read how some have been responding over the newest season, which Zabka previously told PopCulture.com how appreciative he is of how the "perspective has changed" between his character Johnny and Macchio's Daniel from the movies to the series.

"You listen to a story from one point of view. Everybody has their point of view of their story, and it's been a lot of fun to explore Johnny's point of view, for sure. But there's a happy medium somewhere, I hope, in that," he said, adding how "protective" they are of the franchise. "They're kind of meant for each other in a way, but they're so different, but at their core, they both want to do good. They both want to do right. It's a lot of fun to play that clash."