Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson Details His 'Boss' Role in Tubi's 'Lord of the Streets' (Exclusive)

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson is known for being of the top fighters in UFC history. But over the last 10 years, the 43-year-old has made the transition to acting and can currently be seen in the new film Lord of the Streets, which is streaming exclusively on Tubi. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. Jackson talked about why he enjoyed his role in the Tubi original movie.

"Yeah, it was pretty fun," Jackson exclusively told PopCulture. "It was fun playing and you can basically just do things that you can't do in real life in the films, which is great. It's fun." Jackson plays Kane in Lord of the Streets, and he's a notorious gangster who kidnaps Jason Dyson's (Anthony "Treach" Criss") daughter after refusing to make his prized fighter throw a fight. Lord of the Streets has its share of mixed martial arts (MMA) action and also starts UFC legend Anderson Silva and current UFC star Khalil Roundtree Jr.

(Photo: Tubi)

But for Jackson, he doesn't do too much MMA work in the film, which was not a problem for him. "You know what? Honestly, it didn't make me want to get in there and I enjoyed being the boss," Jackson said. "I've done enough MMA in my life. I've been fighting for over 20 years, so I was like, let me be the boss for once and most times while the fights were going, they had me sit next to a beautiful lady. So I was happy with doing my job."

Jackson also talked about working with Criss who is known for being in the hip-hop group Naughty By Nature. Jackson said it was "great working with him. That guy, he memorized all his lines. He was on point. I get punched for a living so it's kind of hard for me to memorize all my lines and all so he was on point with it and I had to study up right before we shot the scene and I was just really impressed by him. He's a hard worker and says he went out there and did his thing. I enjoyed working with him. I would love to work with him again."

And as for why people should see Lord of the Streets which is directed by Jared Cohn, Jackson said, "MMA fans would enjoy the movie because of all the MMA fighters and the MMA acting. That's in it so that's a no brainer for MMA fans, but people that's not MMA fans, I think if you enjoy action-packed films with a good storyline, I think you will enjoy this movie because sometimes movies can, they can be kind of a letdown, but in this movie, there was never a dull moment."