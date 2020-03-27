Disney+ Users Are Furious After Hacked Accounts Lead to Customer Service Headaches

With 1.5 billion people around the globe being asked (or told) to go into self-isolation in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, people have been turning to streaming services to help stave off the boredom. Although it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for subscribers.

Hulu had a brief outage last week, as did DirectTV, and some companies are even temporarily lowering their video quality so as not to overload their servers — including Disney+. Now, it appears that there’s another issue with the Disney-centric streamer: a number of accounts being hacked and right after a surge in new users, too. Some of the complaints about the matter go back a number of days, it does seem like there has been an influx of users logging in to air their grievances. Along with the obvious problem of not being able to spend hours getting lost in Disney’s massive catalog, the fact that users’ credit card information is attached has made them question their overall security.

To make matters worse, customer service doesn’t appear to be resolving many of their complaints, leading to long phone calls in addition to the headache of dealing with stolen credit card data. So, their frustrations were let out on Twitter.

Day two of @disneyplus and our account has been hacked… yes really. #nothappilyeverafter 😢 pic.twitter.com/3KMm7b5njF — Mum Muddling Through (@Mummuddlingthru) March 26, 2020

If the person who hacked my disney plus account is reading this: your moms a hoe — 𝘾𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙚 💞 (@Memeskarth_) March 19, 2020

This isn’t the first time Disney+ has had to deal with this exact problem. Just days after its launch in November, several users reported the same thing.

@disneyplus so my account has been hacked and I’ve been locked out of it by the hacker. Nothing too bad just has my credit card attached to it. Stellar security disney — Finn Hargraves (@FinnHargraves) March 26, 2020

Legit getting #hacked on my #DisneyPlusUK the day it’s out. And there’s no option to kick people off with old pw. Wtf #DisneyPlus do better! I don’t want my Disney in Spanish! — Cathrine M Jensen (@TheAmania) March 26, 2020

The company claimed there was no evidence of a security breach at the time, and added that “billions of usernames and passwords leaked from previous breaches at other companies, pre-dating the launch of Disney+, are being sold on the web.”

Someone has hacked into our @disneyplus account. They created their own profile and everything. We have changed the password and hopefully have prevented this from continuing but now I feel violated and my Disney security blanket is now tarnished. 😞💔 — Katrina (@CurlyKatrina88) March 26, 2020

@disneyplus 2 days in and my account has been hacked, and you dont have a ‘log out of all devices’ option. Phoned customer services and was met with a woman who didnt help one bit!! Can anyone help? The hackers are in my account changing data!!#DisneyPlusUK #DisneyPlus #Disney — 𝐶ℎ𝑙𝑜𝑒 𝐿𝑜𝑢𝑖𝑠𝑒 𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘 (@chloe_lou16) March 25, 2020

As a result of self-quarantining, signups for the service between Saturday, March 14 and Monday, March 16 reportedly tripled when compared to the same timeframe the week prior, making Disney+ the fastest-growing streaming service at the moment.

@disneyplus thanks for trying to upsell me when I contacted support for my account being hacked! pic.twitter.com/jvkMuIJ38I — Mikey (@genocidius) March 21, 2020

@disneyplus yo my accounts been hacked and i cant sign them out. help — Jak (Wumpa) (@ExoJakYT) March 26, 2020

Along with the uptick in Disney+ subscribers, a number of streaming services have ramped up their free content to make the era of social isolation a little more tolerable.

my Disney plus was hacked. that’s so childish — rae 💗 (@byRaeTyShae) March 25, 2020

@disneyplus My email has been been hacked and I can’t get into my Disney+ now! Help! — KailiesGeekyMama (@saved_geeker) March 23, 2020

As far as them slowing down the streaming quality, Kevin Mayer, Walt Disney Company’s Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer And International said they’re “proactively instituting measures to lower our overall bandwidth utilization by at least 25% in all of the markets launching Disney+ on March 24th.”

Hey @disneyplus. You need to get your crap together and let us log devices out or log all devices out when a password is changed. Got hacked but it won’t stop the hackers from continuing to use our account. pic.twitter.com/ujCUzYMRDv — StayHome Stu (@theycallmeStu) March 16, 2020

Nvm disney plus still getting hacked — Survivor Queens only ♥️ (@ebookwormlover) March 18, 2020

“In the coming days, we will be monitoring Internet congestion and working closely with Internet service providers to further reduce bitrates as necessary to ensure they are not overwhelmed by consumer demand,” Mayer continued.