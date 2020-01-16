‘Punky Brewster’ Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service

Punky Brewster is back — and she’s all grown up! NBC’s upcoming streaming service, Peacock, has greenlighted a sequel to the hit 1980s sitcom, TVLine reported Thursday, featuring Soleil Moon Frye as her original titular character.

Moon Frye won’t be the only original actor to return to the show, with Cherie Johnson also signing on for her original role as Punky’s best friend, Cherie. Also involved with the reboot are Freddie Prinze Jr., who will will appear in the premiere as Punky’s ex-husband, Travis. Also starring in the series are Lauren Donzis and newcomers Quinn Copeland, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, the first season of the revival will consist of 10 episodes following the life of an adult Punky, the newly-single mom of three kids working on getting her life together when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a girl in foster care who reminds Punky of her own childhood.

Peacock is expected to debut in April, and will be home to more than 15,000 hours of content at the end of July as NBC broadcasts the 2020 Summer Olympics. In December, CNBC reported there will be three tiers of subscription: a free, ad-supported option, a $5 per month option with limited ads, and an ad-free tier for $10 per month.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal — whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises at the streaming platform’s initial announcement. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office.”

Photo credit: GARY NULL/NBC/NBCU PHOTO BANK