‘Punk’d’ Reboot Trailer With Chance the Rapper Released

In a major blast from the past, Punk’d, which was originally hosted by Ashton Kutcher, is set to return on the new mobile video platform Quibi. Ironically enough, on Wednesday, a.k.a. April Fool’s Day, the trailer for the upcoming Punk’d reboot was released. The reboot of the MTV series is set to be hosted by Chance the Rapper and will feature pranks played on some of your favorite celebrities of today.

The Punk’d trailer gave fans a look at what one can expect when the series premieres on Quibi on April 6, which is also when the platform launches. In the brief clip, Chance can be seen playing pranks on celebrities such as Adam Devine and Megan Thee Stallion, with the latter looking quite scared after what appears to be a gorilla making its escape from its enclosure. In short, based on the trailer, Punk’d fans can expect many of the same shenanigans that they came to love during the original run of the MTV show, which ran on the network from 2003 to 2007. Earlier this year, Chance addressed the fact that he’s taking over the reins from Kutcher for this reboot, saying that he was definitely a fan of the show when it originally aired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said in a statement back in January when it was announced that he would be the host of the reboot. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

In June 2019, it was announced that MTV planned on bringing back Punk’d. At the time, Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, released a statement about the news.

“This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi,” McCarthy said last summer. “We are excited to be working with Jeffrey [Katzenberg], Doug [Herzog] and the Quibi team to reinvent Punk’d and Singled Out for a new generation of fans.”

“For the generation who grew up watching Punk’d and Singled Out on MTV, this represents a long overdue reboot of two well-loved shows. It’s also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform,” Doug Herzog of Quibi added.

The Punk’d reboot will consist of 20 episodes that will each run about 10 minutes long, which aligns with other content that will be available when Quibi launches on April 6.