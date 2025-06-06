‘Prison Break’ Reboot Adds 4 Cast Members for Hulu Pilot

Hulu’s upcoming Prison Break reboot pilot has added four more actors to its cast.

It was announced in December that the streamer picked up a reboot of the Fox drama from Elgin James and 20th Television.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the new series is said to be set in the same world as the original Prison Break but will have new characters and a new storyline. Variety reports that the four new cast members will be appearing in guest roles for the pilot. They join previously announced cast members Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardena, JR Bourne, Myles Bullock, Georgie Flores, and Priscilla Delgado.

Ray McKinnon

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ray McKinnon has been tapped to play Joe Dahl, a “private detective investigating a decade-old murder.” The role will reunite him with James, who co-created Mayans M.C., on which McKinnon recurred throughout all five seasons. Other credits include Sick Girl, The Dead Don’t Hurt, Exeter, Dopesick, Chaos Walking, Ford v Ferrari, Sons of Anarchy, Footloose, Dolphin Tale, and The Blind Side.

Margo Martindale

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

Margo Martindale will portray Jessica Strand, “the Warden of one of the deadliest prisons in America.” Some of her more notable credits include The Sticky, American Crime Story, The Good Fight, BoJack Horseman, Sneaky Pete, The Act, The Americans, The Good Wife, A Gifted Man, Justified, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Dexter, among others.

Donal Logue

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Donal Logue is Holt Keane, “a father grieving the loss of his family.” He is best known for his roles in Grounded for Life, Gotham, ER, Sons of Anarchy, Vikings, and Law & Order: SVU. Other credits include Sneakers, Gettysburg, Jerry Maguire, The Patriot, Zodiac, The Cloverfield Paradox, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Lili Taylor

Pictured: Lili Taylor — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Lili Taylor is set to play Carole Mullen, “a mother committed to finding the truth.” Fans will recognize her from various projects such as Mystic Pizza, Bright Angel, Born on the Fourth of July, Ransom, High Fidelity, The Conjuring, Public Enemies, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, The X-Files, and Six Feet Under.

Elgin James is writing and executive producing the pilot. Dawn Olmstead, Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz are executive producing as well. Prison Break initially ran for four seasons on Fox, from 2005 to 2009. A fifth season revival ran from April to May 2017.