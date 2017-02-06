Prison Break Revival Series Releases New Sneak Peek

You better call it a comeback. Over on Fox, the network is slated to bring back a few of its biggest franchises over the years. After tonight’s Super Bowl, Fox unleashed 24 Legacy as a spin-off of the popular thriller series. And, in the coming months, Prison Break will make its return with a brand-new revival series.

So, of course, Fox took time to highlight the series with a sneak peek tonight. Over on Twitter, the short clip has made its way online, and it features original stars like Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell.

“The brothers make their biggest breakout yet,” the video teases.

You can watch the full sneak peek below.

In the thrilling new event series PRISON BREAK, original series stars Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Rockmond Dunbar and Paul Adelstein are reunited for an all-new adventure spanning the globe and featuring the signature thrills and cliffhangers that were hallmarks of the original series when it aired on FOX from 2005-2009.

The original action drama centered on MICHAEL SCOFIELD (Miller, “The Loft”), a young man determined to save his convicted brother, LINCOLN BURROWS (Purcell, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), from death row by hatching an elaborate plan to escape from prison. In the all-new event series, filmed on location in Morocco, clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael may be alive. Lincoln and SARA (Sarah Wayne Callies, “Colony,” “The Walking Dead”), Michael’s wife until he was assumed dead, reunite to engineer the series’ biggest escape ever, as three of Fox River State Penitentiary’s most notorious escapees, SUCRE (Nolasco, “Telenovela”), T-BAG (Knepper, “Heroes”) and C-NOTE (Dunbar, “The Mentalist”), are pulled back into the action.

“Prison Break” was an immediate critical and ratings hit when it premiered on FOX in the fall of 2005, garnering Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Miller). The original producing team, including series creator Paul T. Scheuring, Neal Moritz, Marty Adelstein and Dawn Olmstead, will return to executive-produce the new series, with Scheuring serving as showrunner/writer.

Are you excited to see Prison Break returning to TV?

