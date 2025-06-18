Prime Video’s ‘Carrie’ TV Show Gets Major Update From Mike Flanagan

Prime Video’s anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie is now one step closer to hitting the screen.

Creator Mike Flanagan, who serves as executive producer, showrunner, writer, and director, announced this week that filming on the eight-episode show began Monday in Vancouver.

The famed horror director shared the news on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes photo of a clapperboard. Little else was revealed in the tease, with Flanagan captioning the post, “And we’re off #day1 #carrie.”

Originally released in 1974 as King’s first published novel, Carrie tells the story of Carrie White, a misfit high-school girl with telekinetic abilities. The novel was first adapted for the screen by Brian De Palma in the 1976 Sissy Spacek starring film of the same name. The Rage: Carrie 2 followed in 2002, with Chloe Grace Moretz taking on the lead role in a 2013 remake.

Per an official synopsis, Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation, ordered to series in April, will be a “bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Curse of Chucky star Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White. The series will also feature several Flanagan regulars, including Samantha Sloyan as Margaret White and Matthew Lillard as Principal Gayle, as well as Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, and Katee Sackhoff. Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Thalia Dudek, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Joel Oulette, Amber Midthunder, Heather Graham, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Naika Toussaint, Delainey Hayles, Cassandra Naud, and Rowan Danielle also star.

Considered to be one of the most influential voices in the horror genre in recent years, Flanagan is known for his Netflix horror shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. The Carrie TV show will mark his fourth King adaptation, following Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck.

Carrie doesn’t yet have a premiere date at Prime Video.