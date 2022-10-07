Prime Video 'Now Screaming': Amazon Unveils Collection of Horror Movies and Series for Halloween

Spooky season is well underway, and Amazon's Prime Video has the best fearful flicks for a bewitchingly good time. As the streamer rolls out titles from its October 2022 content list, it has also debuted its Now Screaming module, a new Halloween module packed full with perfect streaming options for the spooky season binges. With categories including Amazon Originals, Top Horror Movies, and Family Horror Movies, among others, Prime Video subscribers can browse through a horror movie catalogue that includes everything from Nocturne, Run Sweetheart Run, The Devil's Hour, My Best Friend's Exorcism, and Blumhouse's Bingo Hell, as well as beloved horror classics like The Silence of the Lambs and Shutter Island, all of which are now "screaming" on Prime Video. Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Prime Video's Halloween lineup, and click here to view the full Now Screaming collection.

Amazon Originals Goodnight Mommy

My Best Friend's Exorcism

The Manor

The Voyeurs

The Lie

Suspiria

Nocturne

Master

Evil Eye

Black Box Madres

The Neon Demon

Bingo Hell

Black as Night prevnext

Top Horror Movies Firestarter (2022)

Hellraiser (1987)

The Addams Family (2019)

Candyman (2021)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

Fright Night

A Quiet Place Part II

An American Werewolf in London

I See You

Wolf Creek 2

Smiley Face Killers

Maniac

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Let the Rigth One In

Hell Trip

Anna

Death Trip

Killer Among Us

Troll Hunter prevnext

Family Horror Movies Goodnight Mommy

Hellraiser (1987)

The Lie, A Quiet Place II

Flowers in the Attic

Nocturne

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Black Box

Madres prevnext

Popular Movies (Shudder on Prime Video) Halloween

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

Prom Night

Watcher

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Salem's Lot

The Devil's Rejects

The Slumber Party Massacre

Black Christmas

Grave Encounters

Summer of 84

Children of the Corn

Terror Train

3 From Hell

Prom Night 2: Hello Mary Lou

Ginger Snaps

Grave Encounters 2

Speak No Evil

The Invitation

The Descent 2

The Clovehitch Killer prevnext

Horror TV American Horror Story: Murder House

I Know What You Did Last Summer (TV series, Season 1)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Season 2)

Grimm (Season 1)

Teen Wolf (Season 1)

The Witching Season

Lore (Season 1)

My Paranormal Nightmare (Season 1)

BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural (Season 2)

BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime

Hellier (Season 1)

Deadtime Stories (Season 1)

New England Legends

True Horror

Ghost Files Germany prevnext

Horror Deep Cuts Hell House LLC.

World War Z

He's Out There

Vivarium

Spell

The Lazarus Effect

Edge of the Axe

Lost Shift

Honeydew

Butchers

Temple

Every time I Die prevnext