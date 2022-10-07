Prime Video 'Now Screaming': Amazon Unveils Collection of Horror Movies and Series for Halloween
Spooky season is well underway, and Amazon's Prime Video has the best fearful flicks for a bewitchingly good time. As the streamer rolls out titles from its October 2022 content list, it has also debuted its Now Screaming module, a new Halloween module packed full with perfect streaming options for the spooky season binges. With categories including Amazon Originals, Top Horror Movies, and Family Horror Movies, among others, Prime Video subscribers can browse through a horror movie catalogue that includes everything from Nocturne, Run Sweetheart Run, The Devil's Hour, My Best Friend's Exorcism, and Blumhouse's Bingo Hell, as well as beloved horror classics like The Silence of the Lambs and Shutter Island, all of which are now "screaming" on Prime Video.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $119 for an annual subscription or $12.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Keep scrolling to see highlights from Prime Video's Halloween lineup, and click here to view the full Now Screaming collection.
Amazon Originals
Goodnight Mommy
My Best Friend's Exorcism
The Manor
The Voyeurs
The Lie
Suspiria
Nocturne
Master
Evil Eye
Black Box Madres
The Neon Demon
Bingo Hell
Black as Night
Top Horror Movies
Firestarter (2022)
Hellraiser (1987)
The Addams Family (2019)
Candyman (2021)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
Fright Night
A Quiet Place Part II
An American Werewolf in London
I See You
Wolf Creek 2
Smiley Face Killers
Maniac
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Let the Rigth One In
Hell Trip
Anna
Death Trip
Killer Among Us
Troll Hunter
Family Horror Movies
Goodnight Mommy
Hellraiser (1987)
The Lie, A Quiet Place II
Flowers in the Attic
Nocturne
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Black Box
Madres
Popular Movies (Shudder on Prime Video)
Halloween
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
Prom Night
Watcher
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Salem's Lot
The Devil's Rejects
The Slumber Party Massacre
Black Christmas
Grave Encounters
Summer of 84
Children of the Corn
Terror Train
3 From Hell
Prom Night 2: Hello Mary Lou
Ginger Snaps
Grave Encounters 2
Speak No Evil
The Invitation
The Descent 2
The Clovehitch Killer
Horror TV
American Horror Story: Murder House
I Know What You Did Last Summer (TV series, Season 1)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Season 2)
Grimm (Season 1)
Teen Wolf (Season 1)
The Witching Season
Lore (Season 1)
My Paranormal Nightmare (Season 1)
BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural (Season 2)
BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime
Hellier (Season 1)
Deadtime Stories (Season 1)
New England Legends
True Horror
Ghost Files Germany
Horror Deep Cuts
Hell House LLC.
World War Z
He's Out There
Vivarium
Spell
The Lazarus Effect
Edge of the Axe
Lost Shift
Honeydew
Butchers
Temple
Every time I Die
Halloween Thrills
Female Lead
The Manor
The Lie
Tell Me Your Secrets
Nocturne
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Jennifer's Body
Carrie (2013)
The Silence of the Lambs
The Descent
Rings
Hannibal
A Quiet Place Part II
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
He's Out There
The Taking of Deborah Logan
Open Water
Black Lead
Master
Black As Night
Them
Black Box
Utopia
Candyman
Spell
Til Death Do Us Part
Obsession
Killer Among Us
American Refugee
Double Down
7th and Westlake Nino's Revenge
Asian Lead
The Handmaiden
Evil Eye
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Pulse
Flu
Flower of Evil
Lured
The Priest
Dark Seed
A Chinese Ghost Story
A Chinese Ghost Story II
Zombie for Sale
Hispanic Lead
Rings
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Tell Me Your Secrets
Murder in the Woods
Madres
The Grotto
Bingo Hell
La Condesa
Aaron's Blood
S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies
Causa Lidad
La Parte Oscura